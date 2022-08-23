Mars Wrigley appoints Meghal Sheth as CFO for India

Confectionery major Mars Wrigley announced the appointment of Meghal Sheth as Chief Financial Officer for India. He will report to Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley India.

The company said that Sheth comes with significant financial executive experience in the FMCG sector. He had joined the erstwhile Wrigley India in 2015, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and subsequently led the seamless integration of the chocolate and confectionery businesses in India following the global merger of Mars, Incorporated and Wrigley.

Most recently, he was serving as a Regional Finance Director for managing performance management and supply finance for Global Emerging Markets (GEM) at Mars Wrigley.

In a statement, Kalpesh Parmar, Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India, said, “We are a purpose-led growth company with a dynamic and capable talent pool, and we are excited for Meghal to help define and enable our plans in India, as we continue to innovate and create products that our consumers love.”

“I feel super excited to join back Mars Wrigley India unit, which has the potential for significant growth for many years to come,” added Meghal Sheth, CFO, Mars Wrigley India.