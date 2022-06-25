Five Ways Device as a Service (DaaS) Can Help MSMEs Thrive

The last two years have demonstrated how important it is for small and medium businesses to be able to quickly adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Whether it means empowering employees to switch to remote or hybrid working solutions, or dealing with an increasing number of online customers, small businesses urgently require the IT infrastructure to be able to respond to changing conditions. Having IT that allows employees to focus on productivity is a huge boost to any business, especially for medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs).

This need for small businesses to retain a competitive edge through the adoption of IT solutions has led to the creation of the “Device as a Subscription” (DaaS) model. DaaS is a centralised solution for many small and medium businesses (SMBs’) IT requirements, allowing them to outsource their hardware, software, and computer needs to a third-party provider. This provider then hosts the virtual desktop infrastructure in the cloud, allowing it to be delivered to the required number of users as per the SMB’s needs. Studies by US-based research and consulting firm Gartner forecasts that the DaaS model would see a 150% increase in the number of users by 2023. It’s not hard to see why the trend of adopting DaaS models is gaining acceptance among SMBs, as it comes along with many advantages.

1. Flexibility

The virtual desktops offered through DaaS are accessible to users wherever they are connected to the internet. Regardless of the user’s hardware, their desktop environment remains uniform, allowing employees to work from the device and place of their choosing. SMBs that need a digital workspace to connect with employees working from remote locations can use DaaS to have their work backed up on a centralised cloud.

2. Scalability

A DaaS model is easily scalable, as the monthly subscription allows for the SMBs to only pay for the number of end-users required at any given time. Rather than burdening the internal IT team with the task of deploying, managing, and securing those additional devices, DaaS models allow the company to easily scale the number of devices and users up or down on a monthly cycle. SMBs that employ seasonal workers, or are looking to grow their operations, can now do so without having to incur large IT infrastructure costs.

3. Productivity

The remote access that DaaS models offer mean workers can stay productive despite technical difficulties. The ability to log on to the desktop from any device means users can switch from a device that is giving them technical problems and continue to work without losing any time for repairs. The remote access to the centralised data storage means that work can continue even in the attempt of unprecedented events that might stop employees from coming to work.

4. Security

Through DaaS, all users are provided a secure access point to the virtual desktop infrastructure. The data and applications are stored in the cloud, protecting it from threats to the physical hardware, such as removable media. Similarly, since none of the data is stored on the physical device, it remains secure even in the event that the device is lost or stolen. Routine back-end security updates can also be carried out remotely and conveniently in the DaaS model.

5. Lower Maintenance Costs

By simply reducing the burden on the internal IT department, DaaS saves costs for SMBs. Additionally, procurement and deployment of employee devices is made much more cost-effective through DaaS. The ability to pay for only what the SMB is using also allows them to reduce their operational costs by cutting out unnecessary software license fees or subscriptions. In the same way, an SMB can install a software onto a single virtual desktop that can be accessed from any device, rather than having to install the same software on multiple devices, thereby paying for multiple licenses.

Today, device providers like Lenovo also offer DaaS solutions for businesses. These DaaS solutions from Lenovo are ideal for SMBs looking to create a digital workplace and empower their employees to remain productive in a changing work culture. Lenovo’s solutions and devices, powered by the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform and Windows 11 pro for business, allow businesses to reconnect, refocus, and reset, ensuring you get back on track quickly.

When it comes to IT expenditure, a subscription based model like Lenovo DaaS ( Device as a Service) designed on the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform and Windows 11 Pro for business how to keep IT costs sensible & predictable. By grouping hardware, software, configuration, security and services into a single monthly fee, MSMEs can focus on their growth by making business processes simpler.

This simplification of your expenses frees up both time and capital to dedicate towards new ideas and new revenue.

As SMBs look to find success in a competitive business environment, DaaS models might just hold the perfect solution!

