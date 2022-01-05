Nelco to provide satellite communications at ONGC offshore sites

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Nelco, a satellite communication service provider, said in Wednesday that it has won the contract for turnkey project from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) worth more than Rs 40 crore to provide satellite communications at offshore sites.
The scope of the project entails supply, commission, and maintenance of ONGC’s captive very small aperture terminal (VSAT)-based network. This network will be used to enhance the communication infrastructure of ONGC’s Western India offshore sites, Nelco said in a statement.
The Tata Group firm will revamp the existing Ku band captive network of ONGC as per their requirement, which will enable voice, and data communication between ONGC’s offshore installations, and onshore locations.
The project includes upgradation of existing Ku band satellite communication infrastructure, as well as upgrading the RF and antenna systems and other necessary electronic systems at all locations. This system will enable connectivity for offshore platforms, drilling rigs, specialized vessels and onshore locations.
The key benefits that ONGC will get from this project will be in terms of more efficient, resilient and reliable network, as well as the capabilities to have differentiated services based on application requirements. Nelco is using state-of-the-art satellite technologies to ensure that the network offers the best quality of services to ONGC for their day-to-day operations and crew life.
The solution provides integrated satellite-based end to end IP connectivity solution, which will address requirements for existing and upcoming voice and data applications, as well as provide a back-up network for the existing C band satellite network of ONGC, Nelco MD & CEO, PJ Nath said.
