Novartis India Q2 net profit at ₹7.52 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Drug firm Novartis India on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹7.52 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹5.22 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company stood at ₹101.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹127.79 crore for the same period last year, it added.

In a separate filing, Novartis India said its board has approved the appointment of Bhavna Gupta as internal auditor of the company.

Shares of Novartis India closed at ₹655.00 per scrip on BSE, up 5.64 per cent from its previous close.

Novartis India Ltd
