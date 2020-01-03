Now Tata Trust trustees move Supreme Court seeking to set aside NCLAT ruling

The trustees of two Tata trusts have moved the Supreme Court seeking to set aside appellate tribunal’s ruling, including reinstatement of ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, terming them to be factually and conceptually wrong.

The very premise of the judgement – that there are two groups of shareholders in Tata Sons – the majority Tata Group and the minority SP Group – is factually and conceptually wrong, a civil appeal moved by some of the trustees said.

The appeal was filed by Sir Dorab Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (through all their trustees) and Noshir Soonawala, a former Tata Trusts trustee and a confidante of Ratan Tata, who retired in March 2019.

The appellants (trustees) are aggrieved by the judgement by which the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside the judgement and order dated July 9, 2018, passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai (NCLT), it said.

The judgement suffers from grave errors of law and is essentially a judgement of unexplained conclusions which are based on no reasoning or reasoning, erroneous as a matter of law and practice of company law and is derived from factually incorrect assumptions, it added.