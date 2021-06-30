Companies

Online pharmacy chain TABLT raises $3 million from Siti Cable

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on June 30, 2021

Funds to be used for business development activities, ramping up of operations

: Online pharmacy chain, TABLT - previously known as Sabse Sasta Dukaan - had raised a Series A funding of $3 million from Siti Cable.

The pharmacy chain, which retails primarily in semi-urban and rural areas of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha raised the money from Indian Cable Net Company, a unit of Siti Networks.

Funds will be used for business development activities, ramp up of operations and "upscaling of marketing strategies", the pharmacy chain said in a release.

TABLT claims that its revenue has seen a 9x growth since last year and is eyeing a revenue of ₹400 crore in the next two years. It is planning to raise another ₹ 20 crore over the next three months.

An offline store in Kolkata is also on the cards, the company's release added.

Published on June 30, 2021

