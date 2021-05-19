Oxygen production resumes at Sterlite plant

Oxygen production resumed at Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi from Wednesday morning.

“We are glad to share that the disruption in the oxygen plant has been rectified and has now restarted production. The oxygen generated is being stored at our onsite facilities and will be distributed as per the directions of the State government and concerned nodal officers,” the release said.

A technical snag developed in the cold box had led to a temporary pause in oxygen production on May 14 — two days after the plant started production from May 12.