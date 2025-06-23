Major auto components maker, Sona Comstar on Monday said the Board of Directors at its meeting has decided to appoint Jeffrey Mark Overly, as the Chairman of the company.

Overly, is an Independent Director of the company, since February 12, 2021, Sona Comstar said. The appointment comes after the death of the company’s Chairman Sunjay Kapur last week.

Overly holds a bachelor’s degree of science in industrial management from the University of Cincinnati and has a Master’s degree in business from Central Michigan University. He has over 43 years of operating experience.

He is also an Independent Director on the board of Performance Food Group, Fortrex (earlier known as Packer Sanitation Services Incorporated), Comstar Automotive USA LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sona Comstar and a Director on the Board of Sabre Industries, and Supply One.

Published on June 23, 2025