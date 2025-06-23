Maize and cotton acreages are up in Karnataka in the ongoing kharif 2025 cropping season as farmers are seen aggressively expanding the area under these crops.

Maize area is up by a tenth, while cotton area is higher by 39 per cent till June 20 over same period last year.

As of June 20, maize acreages stood at 9.92 lakh hectares as compared to corresponding previous year’s 8.98 lakh ha. The acreages this year have more than doubled over the normal area for the period of 4.58 lakh ha.

Area under paddy is also marginally up at 0.64 lakh ha (0.62 lakh ha in same period last year), while bajra acreage is also up at 0.64 lakh ha (0.53 lakh ha). Among cereals, the acreages trailing last year’s levels include jowar at 0.25 lakh ha (0.34 lakh ha) and ragi at 0.02 lah ha (0.03 lakh ha)

Overall area under cereals is up at 11.61 lakh ha (10.67 lakh ha), primarily driven by maize.

During the 2025 monsoon, the state has, so far, received 128 mm of rains during June 1-20 period as compared to the normal of 124 mm. A total of 34.58 lakh ha has been sown till June 20 against a target of 82.50 lakh ha.

Total area under pulses is down at 9.75 lakh ha (10.37 lakh ha). Acreaef under tur is trailing last year’s levels at 4.88 lakh ha (5.73 lakh ha) and urad at 0.69 lakh ha (0.73 lakh ha). However, area under greengram has gained marginally at 3.57 lakh ha (3.35 lakh ha).

Acreages under oilseeds is also trainling last year’s levels with both groundnut and soyabean reporting lower area. Groundnut area is down at 0.65 lakh ha (0.82 lakh ha), soyabean at 2.78 lakh ha (3.03 lakh ha), while sunflower is marginally up at 0.35 lakh ha (0i.32 lakh ha).

Among commercial crops, the acreages under cotton are up 39 per cent at 3.35 lakh ha (2.40 lakh ha). Similarly the area under sugarcane is also up at 5.18 lakh ha (4.55 lakh ha). Tobacco area is marginally down at 0.72 lakh ha (0.74 lakh ha).

Published on June 23, 2025