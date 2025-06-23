Zerodha co-founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath have invested ₹250 crore to acquire a minority stake in InCred Holdings Ltd, the parent company of InCred Financial Services Ltd (IFSL). The tech-first Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) focuses on consumer, SME and education lending.

“India’s credit ecosystem is changing fast — more formal, more digital and more accessible. InCred Group seems to get that. They’ve built a strong team, a technology-first approach and a clear view of where the market is headed. Backing them is a bet on that broader shift, and the belief that responsible lending can scale without losing sight of fundamentals,” said Nikhil Kamath.

Founded in 2016 by Bhupinder Singh, InCred Group has built a diversified lending platform serving retail and MSME borrowers across India. Its differentiated edge lies in deep data science, proprietary risk analytics, and digital-first operations.

InCred Group operates in the BFSI space through three entities – InCred Finance in lending; InCred Capital in wealth and asset management, investment banking and equities; and InCred Money in retail bonds and alternative investments.

With inputs from bl intern Nethra Sailesh

Published on June 23, 2025