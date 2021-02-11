Power Finance Corporation Q3 net up 17%

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Power Finance Corporation posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,963.18 crore for the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year, recording a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent.
Total income, which includes subsidiary REC, grew 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,441.72 crore for the third quarter.
For the first nine months of the current fiscal, PFC posted a 34.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at ₹11,810.15 crore, and a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in total income at ₹53,545.37 crore.
PFC has not declared a dividend amid increasing pressure from RBI on NBFCs. “RBI at various fora has been stressing the need for maintaining adequate capital buffers for NBFCs. This ideology is also reflecting in the draft guidelines for dividend introduced by RBI and the discussion paper released by RBI on revised regulatory framework for NBFCs. In line with this, PFC is now focusing on capital regulation and shoring up its capital level,” CMD Ravinder Singh Dhillon said on a call with analysts.
“In above backdrop, PFC is in discussion with the government regarding divided declaration. Further we are also awaiting clarity on the implementation of the draft guidelines on dividend issued by RBI for NBFCs,” he added.
Post the lockdown period, the economic activities are gradually resuming. The rising power demand shows pickup in economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand which was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, PFC said in a statement.
In May last year, during the height of the pandemic, the central government had announced a loan package of ₹90,000 crore to be given out by PFC and REC to cash-strapped, debt-laden electricity distribution companies.
By January, PFC had sanctioned ₹59,067 crore and REC had sanctioned ₹65,932 crore under the liquidity package, the firm said in a statement. This brings the total sanctioned lending under this scheme to ₹1,24.999 crore.
“The group has not experienced any significant impact on its liquidity position due to access to diversified sources of borrowing. The group continues to be well geared to meet its funding needs,” PFC statement said. “It holds sufficient liquidity as well as adequate undrawn lines of credits from various banks. Considering high credit worthiness and well-established relationship of PFC with lenders, it can mobilise sufficient funds from domestic and international markets.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...