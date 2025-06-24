The value of pulses import value dropped by around 37 per cent during the first two months (April-May) of the current financial year to $492 million as overseas purchases ofyellow peas and chickpeas slowed down. During April-May in the last financial year, the pulses import value stood at $782 million, per the Commerce Ministry data.

“Weak demand coupled with last year’s record purchases had led to slowdown in imports during the first two months of the current financial year,” said Rahul Chauhan of Igrain India. Also, prospects for the domestic production look good with the forecast of above normal monsoon for the year, he said.

Acreage Up

Pulses acreage has increased by 42 per cent till June 20 in the ongoing kharif cropping season, per the Agriculture Ministry’s latest sowing data. The increase is led by higher area under moong bean at 4.43 lakh hectares (2.67 lh in the corresponding period last year), urad bean at 1.39 lh (0.62 lh) and other pulses 0.94 lh (0.67 lh). However, the acreage under tur was 2.48 lh, marginally lower than corresponding previous year’s 2.61 lh.

Chauhan expects the overall pulses imports to be lower this fiscal on higher availability and prospects of improved domestic production.

Per IGrain’s estimates, based on the port data, the expected imports of yellow peas for April-May 2025 were seen sharply lower at 1.31 lakh tonnes compared with 6.86 lakh tonnes (lt) in the corresponding period a year ago. Similarly, expected imports of chana during April-May was around 15,536 tonnes, down by almost half when compared to the corresponding last year’s 29,948 tonnes. India had imported 15.06 lt chana during 2024-25.

The expected imports of black matpe (urad) increased to around 1.5 lt during April-May compared with 1.393 lt a year ago. Similarly, the expected lentil imports during April May were 1.37 lt (1.13 lt). The expected pigeonpea (tur) imports during the period were 1.95 lt (1.22 lt).

Currently, the government has kept the duty free window open for imports of tur, urad and yellow peas till March 2026.

Published on June 24, 2025