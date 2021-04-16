Prataap Snacks reworks strategy amid Covid surge

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
With the second wave of Covid-19 rampaging through the country, leading to reclosure of schools and educational institutions as well as lockdown in select States, snacks-manufacturer, Prataap Snacks (PSL), is reworking its business strategies.
Instead of small unit packs and on-the-go offerings, the company is pushing for large format and family packs, while it focuses on increasing online presence.
Also read: Brokers call: Prataap Snacks
Prataap Snacks, which is a listed firm, owns the ‘Yellow Diamond’ brand of potato wafers, extruded snacks and namkeens. Nearly 80 per cent of its turnover comes from the ₹5 and ₹10-categories – which mostly fall under impulse-buying or targets students.
According to Amit Kumat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at PSL, the demand continues to be depressed and there has been not much pick-up even in Q4 (quarter-ended March) even as schools and educational institutions, which are the prime drivers, continue to remain closed.
The company, he says, has been reworking its business strategy as it has increased offline presence in large format offerings and looks to increase distributor presence in select tier-II and tier-III markets. On the offerings front, it is exploring new categories in the “take-home” segment that include bakery items like rusk or offerings in higher-priced formats (between ₹20 and ₹50). The firm is also working on “healthy snacking options”.
