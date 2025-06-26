Private sector Indian companies with a net worth of more than ₹500 crore and a long-term credit rating of A and above can be designated as Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs).

So far, four PSUs — NTPC, SJVN, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and NHPC — have been designated as REIAs.

A company shall be designated as REIA for a period of five years at a time, subject to termination by the Centre.

This is part of the guidelines released by the Ministry of Power for designating a company as REIA. It also paves the way for private sector companies, which are registered under the Companies Act, becoming eligible to apply for REIAs.

REIA is an intermediary procurer (IP), which as per the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) guidelines acts as a trader, aggregating power from Gencos and sells it to end procurers. For carrying out activities of an IP, the Centre designates certain entities as REIAs.

They are responsible for carrying out the RE project bidding process, signing back-to-back power sale agreements (PSAs) with RE developers and power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Discoms/ consumers and ensuring payment security to RE developers.

Trading licence

As per the guidelines released by the Ministry of Power earlier this month, an applicant entity should be an Indian company possessing a valid Category-l electricity trading licence as issued by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

“The applicant company must demonstrate a net worth, comprising subscribed capital and reserves (excluding revaluation reserve), exceeding ₹500 crore, and long-term credit rating of A or above,” the Ministry said.

The applicant company shall have approval of its board of directors for designating the company as REIA, the guidelines said.

The designated REIA shall follow the procurement process as per the guidelines issued by the Centre under Section 63 of the Electricity Act 2003, as amended from time to time. Procurement by REIAs shall be exclusively through e-bidding platforms prescribed by the CERC.

“In a bidding process carried out by REIA, its own subsidiary or any other group company, shall not participate as bidder. lncase there is any change in ownership of the company designated as REIA, merger/demerger of company etc, the eligibility criteria shall always to be maintained after change in ownership, merger and/or demerge,” the Ministry said.

ln case of termination of designation of any company as REIA, the company shall remain responsible to discharge its duties towards the RE developers and procurers as per bidding.

