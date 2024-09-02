Ceramics manufacturing company Regency Ceramics has announced a structured takeover of Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd located in Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh. The deal will give Regency access to Segno Ceramics’ 50-acre manufacturing facility, expanding its production capacity by 3.6 million square metres a year.
The facility will enable Regency Ceramics to manufacture a diverse range of premium products, including glazed vitrified tiles and polished vitrified tiles.
“The all-cash deal will strengthen Regency Ceramics’ market position, particularly in the South and East,” Satyendra Prasad Narala, Managing Director, said.
“This strategic move addresses our immediate production needs and enhances our market presence. We are focused on achieving a revenue target of ₹100 crore in the next calendar year,” he said.
He said the advanced machinery and manufacturing capabilities at the new facility would help the company expand the ceramics market. “The new facility is closer to Chennai and Krishnapatnam, giving us a locational advantage,” he said.
