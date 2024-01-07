Regency Ceramics is set to launch 25 experience centers in the upcoming financial year across five states, following a revamped go-to-market strategy.

CEO Satyendra Prasad aims for a ₹100 crore revenue target for FY26, focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, with a strong brand recall in southern regions such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Orissa.

The tile maker is confident of good momentum soon due to the brand recall among the trading community especially in tier two and tier three towns—offering good potential for business. “These experience centers will mostly be franchisees and we aim to double the count in the next financial year. These stores will come in cities including Madurai, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and more,” he added.

To combat the overcrowded competition in metro markets, the company will target three metro cities--Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore with a different strategy, emphasizing design and innovative products. He also hinted at setting up company-owned showrooms in these big cities.

Regency Ceramics has collaborated with 10 contract manufacturing companies and initiated distribution through 50 dealers across five states. Trial production of its Yanam unit is expected to start in February, with plans to extend to four lines by March 2024.

With a current offering of over 500 SKUs, the company plans to add approximately 100 SKUs more once production commences in the Yanam factory. The product range spans mass-market items to high-end products.

The market, currently standing at 808 million square meters, projects a 6 to 7 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, according to the CEO. Competitors in the segment include Kajaria Ceramics, Somany (SPL), OrientBell, Asian Granito (AGL), Nitco, Murudeshwar Ceramics, and Morbi players like Simpolo, Qutone, Varmora, and SunHeart, manufacturing both vitrified and ceramic tiles for floor and wall applications.

