Capgemini and Schneider Electric have announced a collaboration in energy optimisation. The Energy Command Center solution, developed by Capgemini and powered by Schneider Electric, is designed to help organisations accelerate their journey towards smarter and greener facility management and energy efficiency.

It is an integrated platform to monitor, predict, control and optimise all energy assets including data centers or critical environment rooms. It leverages an end-to-end combination of digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies to simplify energy management and optimise consumption.

The platform combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning logic and algorithms and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. It measures and predicts various metrics like energy intensity, health of critical assets, critical operations, renewable energy generation and the overall performance across all energy assets.

“We are convinced there is an incredible untapped potential for digital technologies and data to accelerate the energy transition. We share this vision and commitment with Schneider Electric,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. “We are at a pivotal moment for the energy transition and are thrilled to join forces and combine our deep technology and data expertise with Schneider Electric’s reputed solutions, to empower organisations to manage and accelerate their energy decarbonisation pathway.”

Organisational goals

Using real-time energy consumption and carbon emission data combined with modular and interoperable building management software and systems, the Energy Command Center helps to lower energy consumption and spending to help achieve organisational goals while accelerating towards a net-zero future.

Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric, said, “Tackling the energy and climate crises is paramount, and energy efficiency plays a key role. Decarbonisation through electrification and digitisation is a necessity for a sustainable future. We are very excited to collaborate with Capgemini, as it allows us to advance our efforts to drive energy efficiency and sustainable practices.”

The company stated that a prototype of the solution has been tested since 2022 across Capgemini’s operations in India, which account for about a quarter of the Capgemini Group’s energy footprint. With a 29 per cent reduction in energy consumption in 2023 (versus 2019) tracked across Capgemini’s eight main campuses located in India, the platform is making a material contribution to the Capgemini Group’s objectives to decarbonise its operations.