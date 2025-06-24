Indian solar module and cell manufacturer, Emmvee has received a nearly ₹1500 crore order from KPI Green Energy Ltd., part of the KP Group, to supply Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) bifacial solar modules, which allow better electron flow and reduce energy loss compared to standard models.

The solar panels will be deployed for an upcoming solar project in Gujarat, and delivery is expected to be completed in FY2025–26. These panels will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka.

“This new order from KPI Green Energy underscores our commitment to quality, strong execution capabilities, and the relationship capital we’ve built with long-standing partners in the industry,” said Mr. Manjunatha D.V., Founder & Managing Director, Emmvee.

KPI Green Energy Ltd is a Gujarat-based renewable power generating company incorporated in 2008. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable power plants and has been in a long-standing collaboration with Emmvee since 2021

Founded in 1992, and based in Bengaluru, Emmvee is a solar manufacturer producing advanced solar cells and modules. It serves customers across Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America.

Earlier this year in February, the company had announced its plans to invest ₹15,000 crore to establish a manufacturing plant in Karnataka, and in April, the company added 2.0 GWp of module capacity by inaugurating a new facility at Sulibele, near Bengaluru International Airport. The company now has a total module production capacity of approx. 7.8 GWp and cell production capacity of approx. 2.94 GWp.

(Report filed by bl intern Divyatha Chilukuri)

Published on June 24, 2025