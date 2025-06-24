Flyers will be levied upto ₹1,225 as user development fee at Navi Mumbai airport with Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) approving the ad hoc tariff proposal.

Navi Mumbai airport is expected to begin operations from August end. While domestic flights will commence first, the airport is also encouraging international services and has secured nod to waive landing fee for overseas routes for one year.

AERA has allowed UDF of ₹620 and ₹1,225 respectively for passengers departing on domestic and international flights. Passengers arriving on domestic and international flights will be charged ₹270 and ₹525 respectively.

Higher rates

The regulator, however, turned down Navi Mumbai airport’s proposal for higher rates.

“Proposal of the airport operator for UDF and landing charges needs to be rationalised and moderated,” AERA said.

The regulator also raised question of the tariff rate card given by the airport operator for cargo operations and termed it complex. However, the same is being considered for time being and the airport has been asked to simplify its rates for cargo services.

As per the airport’s submission, it expects to handle nearly 12 million passengers in FY26, majority of them domestic routes. By 2030, the airport is projected to handle 33.90 million passengers.

During the first and second phase, Navi Mumbai airport will have a capex of ₹22,531 crore.

Published on June 24, 2025