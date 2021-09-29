Companies

Tata Motors launches Tiago NRG in Nepal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 29, 2021

Postitioned as ‘Urban Toughroader’, its starting price is NPR 33.75 lakh

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched Tiago NRG hatchback in Nepal in partnership with Sipradi Trading at a starting price of NPR 33.75 lakh.

Positioned as ‘Urban Toughroader’, the NRG comes with an aggressive front visage, muscular body with a higher ground clearance.

With a GNCAP 4-star adult safety rating, the vehicle will be sold in four colours – Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey, in Nepal, “The NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in the hatch segment. ...We are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family,” Tata Motors Head PVIB Mayank Baldi said in a statement.

Tata Motors had launched the model in India in August with price starting at ₹6.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new sporty version of the Tiago hatchback comes with high ground clearance, bigger tyres, body cladding and roof rails to give it a SUV look.

The NRG comes with a range of features like a push start button, rear parking camera and auto fold ORVMs. It is powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine which comes mated with both manual and AMT transmissions.

“The Tata NRG is a unique proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors,” Sipradi Trading CEO Rajan Babu Shrestha noted.

Sipradi Trading is a major player in automotive and allied business in Nepal.

Published on September 29, 2021

Nepal
Tata Motors Ltd
