Tata Motors launches Tiago NRG in Nepal

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched Tiago NRG hatchback in Nepal in partnership with Sipradi Trading at a starting price of NPR 33.75 lakh.

Positioned as ‘Urban Toughroader’, the NRG comes with an aggressive front visage, muscular body with a higher ground clearance.

With a GNCAP 4-star adult safety rating, the vehicle will be sold in four colours – Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey, in Nepal, “The NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in the hatch segment. ...We are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family,” Tata Motors Head PVIB Mayank Baldi said in a statement.

Tata Motors had launched the model in India in August with price starting at ₹6.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new sporty version of the Tiago hatchback comes with high ground clearance, bigger tyres, body cladding and roof rails to give it a SUV look.

The NRG comes with a range of features like a push start button, rear parking camera and auto fold ORVMs. It is powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine which comes mated with both manual and AMT transmissions.

“The Tata NRG is a unique proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors,” Sipradi Trading CEO Rajan Babu Shrestha noted.

Sipradi Trading is a major player in automotive and allied business in Nepal.