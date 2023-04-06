Tata Steel has achieved the highest ever annual crude steel production of ~19.9 million tons, with a growth of 4 per cent YoY by debottlenecking across sites and ramp-up of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited. In 4Q FY23, crude steel production was up 3 per cent QoQ and stood at around 5.15 million tons.

Tata Steel deliveries increased by 3% YoY despite the volatile operating environment during FY23 and surpassed the previous best recorded in FY22. Domestic deliveries grew by ~10 per cent YoY leveraging our robust marketing network and agile business model. In 4Q FY23, deliveries grew by 9% QoQ to 5.15 million tons and were the highest-ever quarterly deliveries.

The company achieved record domestic deliveries across segments in FY23:

TV Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel said, “Tata Steel reported a record-breaking operational performance in FY23 despite a challenging environment. Our achievement of the highest-ever annual production and deliveries, surpassing the previous records set in FY22, is a testament to our resilience and agility. Our strong marketing network and agile business model enabled us to grow across segments. We are pleased to see the steady ramp-up of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) during the last two quarters. We will continue to leverage our strengths to sustain this momentum and drive growth.”

