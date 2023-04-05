Union Minister for Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday, emphasised on adopting a participatory approach to define the roadmap for green steel. The Ministry had on Monday approved the formation of 13 task forces identifying action points for each aspect of green steel production.

These will focus on various aspects of green steel production, including raw materials, technology, and policy frameworks.

The task force will include various stakeholders of the steel industry, including steel industry experts, members of the industry, academia, also members from concerned ministries.

Task force

The move – to set up task force – is expected to drive the development and adoption of sustainable steel making practices and technologies in India. This will not only help reduce the carbon footprint of the steel industry but also contribute to India’s efforts to combat climate change, as per a statement issued by the Ministry.

Also read RINL explores ways to raise working capital

Addressing stakeholders at the seventh meeting of the Integrated Steel Plants Advisory Committee, Scindia reiterated that as the world’s second-largest steel producer India needs to become most responsible through green steel adoption. He asked the Committee to work together to define the way forward for the industry.

“We are committed to promoting sustainable steel-making practices in India. The establishment of these task forces is a significant step towards achieving this goal,” Scindia said adding that “the adoption of green steel production practices will not only benefit the environment but also lead to the creation of new jobs and economic growth.”

Emphasising on the increasing demand for coking coal in the country, the Minister highlighted that steel producers need to increase capacity of their washeries. He also suggested exploring varied and new sources for coal import.

The Committee also discussed the avenues for branding made-in-India steel.

QR code

Components of the QR code include name of the product, six-digit HSN code (used for international benchmarking), grade of the steel to mention of physical properties, dimensions, weight in tonnes, SKUs and batch IDs, mill criteria rule of determining origin, address of the place where it is manufactured, among others will be included in the branding.

In the fourth meeting of the Secondary Steel Industry (SSI) committee, avenues of exporting speciality steel in Western markets and exploring more sources of scrap availability in the nation were looked into.

Apart from this, the Committee also discussed exploring the possibility of the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0 for Steel