Tata Steel recently completed the first-ever CargoDocs electronic Bill of Lading (eB/L) transaction for exports to Turkey. The shipment involves Tata Steel as the supplier and Tatmetal Çelik Sanayi Ve Ticaret as the receiver.

The transaction covered export of steel coils in bulk, shipped from Dhamra Port to the Port of Karadeniz Eregli, Turkey.

The original eB/L was handled via CargoDocs, the digital trade platform provided by essDOCS, with all key actions such as drafting, collaborative review, sign, issue, endorse and surrender carried out online via the single, secure platform – eliminating reliance on emails and error-prone manual processes, and significantly accelerating the trade. Specifically, the original eB/L was transferred throughout the entire chain in less than 48 hours, compared to days or even weeks required in a traditional paper-based transaction.

By using eDocs, the company achieved significant time and cost savings, improved trade transparency and visibility, reduced the risk of fraudulent documents and eliminated the need to use charterer’s Letter of Indemnity (LOI).

Rajeev Singhal, Vice President (Marketing & Sales) Flat Products, Tata Steel said the company will continue to make supply chains more agile in order to provide seamless and secure ways for suppliers and customers to connect.