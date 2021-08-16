Tata Tea woos consumers in TN with Chakra Gold Care

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Tata Tea is wooing tea drinkers in Tamil Nadu with its latest entrant Tata Tea Chakra Gold Care, that comes with local natural ingredients athimadhuram, brahmi, ginger, elaichi and tulsi that are traditionally used in households.
The plan is to continue to build brand love by evoking regional pride by positioning as ‘Tea for Tamilians’ based on cultural insight deriving out of ‘Tamiz’ way of life and celebrates people of TN who are proud of their rich culture, said Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products.
Usually, tulsi, ginger or elaichi is added while preparing tea with the regular tea blend. However, the company now offers a readymade tea (Tata Tea Chakra Gold Care) with all these ingredients in the new blend. The new variant fits well with the accelerated trend of consumers gravitating towards health and wellness offerings by trusted brands, he told BusinessLine. “Since Tata Tea Chakra Gold has been one of the leading tea brands in South India with a strong heritage in TN, we will continue to build equity and focus on strengthening our variants, Care and Elaichi. At the same time, we will also keep ourselves close to consumer sentiments. We believe that as a legacy brand in the State, Chakra will continue showcasing real nuances and emotions of the Tamil culture as part of our communication to form stronger bonds with our consumers,” he said.
Also read: Tata Consumer reports 43% decline in Q1 profits
As part of the launch, the brand has released a new campaign that showcases the Tamizh way of showing care, which is through actions for their loved ones, he said.
Overall, like the consumption trend elsewhere has been, there’s a decline in the out-of-home sector owing to the pandemic induced challenges. In-house consumption on the other hand has been on a rise because of work-from-home. Another strong trend that has emerged during the pandemic is growing preference among consumers for trusted brands and quality products, he said.
The branded tea consumption in the State is almost 99 per cent of the total tea consumed. The State is also known for their evolved taste preference, he said. “In the last year, we have gained momentum on sales in TN with Chakra Gold registering a robust double-digit growth,” he said.
Though TN is perceived to be a strong coffee consuming state, tea is a more penetrated category than coffee. Coffee is estimated to be consumed in every 9 out of 10 households while tea is consumed in almost every household, he said, quoting a third party.
During the Covid pandemic, the company launched a purpose-led campaign called 'Oru Tea Sollunga’ that aimed to raise interim funds for the badly affected Hot Tea shop segment in TN. In September 2020 it partnered with one of the biggest symbols of Tamil Nadu – Chennai Super Kings as the Official Tea Partner in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Now the launch of Chakra Gold Care based on the insight of ‘Tamizh Way of Care’ is another step in our journey as the Tea for Tamilians, he said.
Reports estimate that the tea market in the State is worth ₹1,294 crore with Tata Tea Chakra Gold’s share in double digits, he said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...