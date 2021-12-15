Companies

TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad to expand tie-up for joint development of electric vehicles

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 15, 2021

The first product will be showcased in the next 24 months through this cooperation.

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad today announced that they are extending and expanding their long-term partnership with the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles.

Based on this decision, TVS Motor Company’s scope will include designing and developing future BMW Motorrad products and delivering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialisation. Under this enhanced cooperation, both companies have identified a range of products and technologies to provide significant business benefits, said a statement.

BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company will develop common platforms by mutually tapping the emerging technologies in the future mobility space, keeping in mind the global requirements of customer segments in various markets. Exclusive products for both companies will be developed on these common platforms, and the companies will retail their products globally.

TVS Motor Company will continue to bring on board engineering prowess in design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and provide best-in-class quality and economic advantage.

The first product through this cooperation will be showcased in the next 24 months.

