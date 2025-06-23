British Virgin Islands-based Dimitra Incorporated is pioneering efforts to convert verified farm data and assets into blockchain-based instruments via a digital token, $DTMR, the company’s CEO and founder, Jon Trask, has said.

$DMTR is an exchange-based utility token created on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token. Transactions are verifiable and transparent via Etherscan and the Ethereum blockchain.

“Our Real World Asset (RWA) framework (platform) allows farmers to access new financing and markets through projects in Kenya, Mexico, and Brazil (with this $DTMR),” he told businessline in an online interaction.

Digital tokenisation of RWAs such as crops, carbon credits, and land-based outputs helps farmers unlock new financing options and connect to digital markets, the CEO and founder said.

Data-driven decisions

The objective of the Dimitra digital token is to enrich the lives of small and medium-sized farmers. Dimitra, a global agtech firm operating in over 70 countries, including India, would like every smallholder farmer to benefit from advanced technology, he said.

“Dimitra’s Agriculture Operating System integrates blockchain, AI, IoT, and satellite services to help farmers increase yields, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. From farmers and cooperatives to governments and exporters, we help all agricultural stakeholders make data-driven decisions,” he said.

The British Virgin Islands company has representatives in Bengaluru, India and Jakarta, Indonesia, to provide on-the-ground support in key regions. “We offer an end-to-end suite of digital tools tailored to the realities of rural farming, especially in India,” said Trask.

At the core of Dimitra’s functioning is its Connected Farmer app, which allows individual farmers or cooperatives to track inputs, monitor crop health, manage harvests, and improve market access.

Supporting sustainability reporting

“For coffee and cacao farmers, platforms like Connected Coffee and Connected Cacao provide full supply chain traceability, compliance tools, and productivity insights,” he said, adding that its ESG Compass and Dimitra Carbon modules support sustainability reporting and carbon credit generation.

Dimitra bridges the technology gap in agriculture and transforms verified field activity into economic opportunity, be it remote sensing, compliance documentation, or AI-powered insights.

The company supports a wide range of agricultural systems, with its engagements being strong in perennial crops such as coffee, cacao, avocado, and palm oil, besides row crops (soyabeans, maize), and climate-smart agriculture.

“We are also active in carbon farming, regenerative agriculture, and agroforestry, with field projects in countries like Suriname (pineapple) and Kenya (avocado). In India, our platforms align with national goals of digitisation, sustainability, and export competitiveness,” said Trask.

EUDR compliance

He said Dimitra’s Connected Coffee platform helps Indian planters comply with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) by providing geolocation, satellite-based land-use verification, batch-level traceability, and digital recordkeeping.

“The platform generates auditable due diligence statements and document management systems for ownership and compliance. This gives EU importers confidence in the sustainability and legality of Indian coffee exports, maintaining crucial market access for farmers,” he said.

On EUDR norms being delayed by a year to December 31, 2025, he said the delay until December 2025 for large operators and June 2026 for SMEs has created much-needed time for stakeholders to adapt.

“Many cooperatives and exporters are now using this window to map their supply chains, train field agents, and implement digital compliance solutions. However, this is not a time to relax—it’s an opportunity to proactively align with deforestation-free, traceable standards before enforcement begins,” said Trask.

Besides EUDR, Dimitra works on carbon credit project development under Verra and Gold Standard, ESG reporting for frameworks like the EU Green Deal, India’s BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting), and CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive).

Pesticide residue

It also works on national sustainability mandates, such as Indonesia’s National Dashboard for agriculture and ABRAFRUTAS ESG program for the Brazilian fruit industry. “These services are delivered via mobile-friendly, multilingual platforms that work even in low-connectivity regions, critical for real-world deployment in India and beyond,” he said.

Trask said Dimitra can help India in pesticide residue compliance, which is a key challenge in the India-EU free trade agreement.

“Dimitra can help by enabling digital pesticide logging, batch-level traceability, and automated compliance documentation. We’ve already supported Brazilian exporters through ABRAFRUTAS and could provide similar digital traceability support to Indian players,” he said.

The Dimitra CEO and founder said: “We are collaborating with global organisations like the FAO, sovereign governments, and environmental agencies to build climate-resilient agricultural systems at scale.”

Published on June 23, 2025