TVS Motor Company has launched its operations in Italy via its branch office, TVS Motor Italia.

TVS Motor Italia will be headed by Giovanni Notarbartolo di Furnari, who brings extensive experience from senior managerial roles in major automotive companies in Italy, Latin America, the UAE, and Europe.

Our move into Italy is a strategic step towards our global ambitions. Italy’s rich automotive culture and its embrace of cutting-edge transport solutions present a perfect backdrop for our product range. We are eager to introduce Italian consumers to our vehicles, backed by our strong track record of having over 4 million global customers last year, said Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Head Group Strategy, at TVS Motor Company.

The products that will be offered by TVS Motor Italia include bikes such as Apache 310 Series, Ronin 250, and Raider, automatic scooters such as Ntorq and Jupiter 125, electric scooters iQube and X, and e-bikes

