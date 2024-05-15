TVS Motor Company unveiled its new TVS iQube EV with 2.2 kWh battery which has the fastest charging time of 2 hours (0-80 percent), across all variants. Simultaneously, the company also claims that it is now ready to deliver TVS iQube ST to customers. The TVS iQube ST, which has been enabled with voice assist and Alexa, will now come in two variants, 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh, the latter being the largest battery pack in the segment.

With this, the TVS iQube series now offers five variants available in 11 colours. This includes TVS iQube 2.2 kWh (all new), TVS iQube 3.4 kWh, TVS iQube S 3.4 kWh, TVS iQube ST 3.4 kWh (all new), and TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh. The Complete TVS iQube Electric series will be available across 55 dealerships in Karnataka. The company provides a warranty term of 3 years for all its EVs .

According to the company, customers of TVS iQube in Karnataka covered a distance of 380,458,208 km, saving over 13,000 tonnes worth of carbon emission and ₹777,523,719 on fuel cost. TVS also claims to have surpassed its 300,000 unit sales milestone.

Commenting on the launch of new variants, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice-President, EV Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the industry. It is exciting to witness the growth of our 3 lakh strong TVS iQube family. Learning from the riding behavior of our EV customers, we are very happy to launch an all new 2.2 kWh fastest charging variant in TVS iQube and an additional variant in TVS iQube ST. TVS iQube Electric series now comes with 3 battery options providing the most appropriate range and price combination to our customers. Complete TVS iQube series will now be available for deliveries across Bengaluru. TVSM will continue to partner our customers in their journey of success, by making trustworthy and superior electric mobility experience more accessible.”

The ex-showroom price of the EVs starts at ₹94,999. For TVS iQube 2.2 kWh (introductory price inclusive of EMPS subsidy and cashback, valid up to June 30, 2024) and moves up until ₹1,85,373 for TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh.

(Reported by BL Intern Nivasini Azagappan)