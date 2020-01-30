UrbanClap rebrands itself as Urban Company

Are we headed for a leaner, narrower bureaucracy?
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
UrbanClap on Thursday announced that it had officially rebranded itself as Urban Company.
“At #UrbanClap, in 5 years, we have created a partner network of 25,000+ trained professionals and served over 5 million households. UrbanClap has come of age and now has a new name. UrbanClap is now Urban Company. #UrbanCompany,” the company tweeted.
The renaming is part of the brand’s bid to expand its operations worldwide and leave a global footprint across areas such as beauty, wellness, home repairs and maintenance, Livemint reported.
Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Bhal had said at the announcement that the intention behind the rebranding was to have a company name which was globally acceptable, the report said
The company will offer multiple services under six different sub-brands –Urban Beauty, Urban Grooming, Urban Spa, Urban Cleaning, Urban Repairs and Urban Painting, Inc42 reported.
Urban Beauty is its women-focussed brand while Urban Grooming will focus on men’s grooming. Urban Spa will offer at-home spa services. Cleaning and repair services will be provided under Urban Cleaning, Urban Repairs and Urban Painting sub-brands, the report said.
The Gurugram-based start-up, in August 2019, had raised $75 million in a Series E funding round led by Tiger Global. The company’s previous investors included Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Ratan Tata. It has raised a total of $185.9 million, and is one of the fastest-growing Indian start-ups on its way to joining the unicorn club, previous reports have suggested.
Over the past five years, Urban Company has expanded its online marketplace for freelance services to three more countries – Australia, Singapore and the UAE, Livemint reported.
Urban Company aims to train a million professionals from tier 2 and 3 cities over the next five years to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals, according to the Inc42 report.
Last July, the start-up tied up with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to mobilise, train and certify service professionals across India.
According to the MoU between the two, NSDC will help the company to become a 100 per cent ‘Skill India’ certified organisation under RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning), which is a part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), reports suggested.
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
How Xiaomi has cracked the code on hiring committed people
Here are factors that can make us redundant and irrelevant
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...