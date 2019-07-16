UrbanClap partners with NSDC to train, certify service professionals

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
UrbanClap and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to mobilise, train and certify service professionals across India.
As part of the agreement, NSDC will support UrbanClap to become a 100 per cent ‘Skill India’-certified organisation under RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).
UrbanClap will create micro-entrepreneurship opportunities for candidates already certified under PMKVY 2.0, and also train 30,000 new partners over next one year. This will be done under the short-term skilling and upskilling programmes.
At present, UrbanClap has over 20,000 individual service professionals working with the platform as micro-entrepreneurs across various services such as beauty, spa, cleaning, plumbing, appliance servicing and repair among others.
Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder, UrbanClap said, “Our association with NSDC will give this mission a boost and will enhance our capabilities in on-boarding and training new service partners.”
Speaking on the partnership, Manish Kumar, MD and CEO, NSDC said that the demand for professional services will increase as cities grow smarter. “This presents a huge opportunity for the skilled workforce at all levels,” he said.
“Platforms like UrbanClap are a great example of e-marketplace which can support sustainable livelihood. Our partnership with UrbanClap will provide newer opportunities to our youth and I am certain that this will benefit both the candidates and industry at large," he added.
