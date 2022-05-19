V Guard posts 31% growth in Q4 net at ₹89.58 crore

A strong growth in consumer durables and electrical segments has enabled V-Guard Industries to register a 31 per cent growth in its net profit at ₹89.58 crore in Q4 of FY22 against ₹68.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The overall business has done well, barring margin pressures in specific categories. However, the continuing volatility at a global level presents a challenging environment, the company said in a statement.

The consolidated net revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹1,058.21 crore, a growth of 23 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year (₹855.20 crore).

The consolidated net revenue from operations for the year ended March 31, 2022 was ₹3,498.17 crore compared to ₹2,721.24 crore in the previous year. Consolidated PAT for the whole year was ₹228.44 crore, a growth of 13 per cent over the previous year (from ₹201.89 crore).

Mithun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries, said, “The business has shown a very good performance during the quarter, with both South and non-South regions doing well. We were able to overcome supply chain challenges faced in the earlier waves of Covid. Electrical and durables categories have shown strong growth. Summer related products recovered from a slow start to the quarter to grow well in March. Commodity prices remain elevated in the context of ongoing uncertainties at global level. We have continued to take pricing actions and some more actions will follow in the coming months”.