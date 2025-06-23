Infrastructure and engineering company Bondada Group has secured a 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL).

The project will deploy standalone grid-scale BESS facilities with a total capacity of 400 MWh at key locations — Vellalaviduthi and Thennampatty in the State. It is aimed at boosting grid stability, integrating renewable energy, and managing peak power demand in the state.

The project will be executed under the build-own-operate (BOO) model, with Bondada Group emerging as the successful bidder through a competitive tendering process conducted by TNGECL.

Under the project terms, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) will procure battery energy storage services from Bondada Group through a 12-year battery energy storage purchase agreement. The system will allow for two full charge and discharge cycles per day, balancing the intermittency of renewable energy and delivering 24x7 reliable power supply to the State’s grid, a statement from Bondada Group said.

The initiative aligns with India’s National Framework for Energy Storage Systems (NFESS), 2023, and Tamil Nadu’s ambitious goal of achieving 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030. The system is expected to integrate with the state grid by 2027, contributing to India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target.

Bondada Group has 800 MW of commissioned solar projects and 2.3 GW of ongoing solar and renewable EPC projects. This 400 MWh BESS project marks Bondada’s largest energy storage initiative to date, building on its previous success of securing a 100 MWh BESS project with Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO).

