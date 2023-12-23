ZS, a management consulting and technology firm plans to increase employee headcount in India by 20-25 per cent in the near to mid term. The headcount growth is going to be aligned with the company’s overall topline growth, said Apoorva Aggarwal, office managing principal, ZS.

Globally, the company has over 13000 employees, of which over 8,000 employees are based in India. ZS has offices in Pune, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru in the region. “We are innovating in India, expertise too comes from the region, and alot of business is directly driven from India. Leadership actively focuses on business development from India, leveraging products developed in India and collaborative teams to engage clients,” Aggarwal told businessline.

Over the years, India’s positioning as a pure cost arbitrage and low-cost delivery center has shifted to providing cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions and solving problems along with the clients in the headquarters, adding value to the strategic road ahead, she added. The company is also keen to explore the potential for 20-25 per cent headcount growth in reaching talent in Tier 2 cities.

ZS provides industry expertise, advanced analytics, technology and strategy solutions to clients in healthcare, pharma, and life sciences. The company primarily engages with pharmaceutical companies and healthcare payers and providers. It focuses on the end-to-end healthcare value chain with aspects such as market and value access for drug launches, and is also involved in research and development(R&D), drug discovery and clinical optimisation.

“In the healthcare sector, which faces challenges with patent losses and fewer blockbuster drugs, shifting towards smaller molecule launches, etc, ZS’s main strength lies in its deep domain expertise, understanding the nuances and agility in navigating this landscape while supporting pharma clients stands out. Additionally our ability to provide end-to-end services, combining business understanding with data analytics for insightful decision-making, is a key aspect,” said Aggarwal.

As companies are bullish on the Generative AI wave, ZS too has has developed Personalize.AI, an AI-first cloud native Software as a Service (SaaS) product, leveraged to understand personal preference of customers, channel affiliation and behavioural inputs of doctors. This tool also helps tailor content and messaging, while also providing insights from surveys to identify trends. The company is also looking to take the offering to the market in the near future.

