Switzerland-based biotech major Roche and global management consulting and technology firm ZS on Friday announced the inauguration of a business operation centre for advanced analytics and business insights in Chennai.

According to a press release, the centre will consolidate existing data and analytics business operations services of all Roche Pharma affiliates in one place.

The Roche ZS centre will cater to the data and analytics needs of Roche affiliates across the globe with capabilities in business data operations, data quality management, global analytical product support and other ad hoc services.

V Simpson Emmanuel, MD & CEO of Roche Pharma India said, data and analytics assets are the foundation of Roche’s digital strategy and the new centre will function as a backbone to enable that. The new centre will initially have over 50 employees, which will be scaled up to more than 100 in a year.

