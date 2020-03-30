Zypp forays into battery swapping for EVs; installs 20 battery swapping stations

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
Electric scooter-sharing company Zypp, formerly known as Mobycy, on Monday announced its foray into battery swapping in a bid to facilitate electric mobility in India.
As part of the latest development, Zypp has installed 15 swapping stations across Gurgaon. “As a consequence, more users will now be able to confidently opt for EVs, without worrying about the range of battery coverage,” the Gurgaon-based company said in a statement.
“At Zypp, we are driven with a vision of enabling greener and futuristic means of everyday commute through Zypp e-scooters serving the delivery segment who have a 100-120km running requirement daily. For long, users have refrained from taking to EVs due to limited charging infrastructure. Driven to change that, we have installed 20 battery swapping stations across key hot-spots in Gurgaon. Through battery swapping, users can hit the roads in just three minutes for another 75kms,” said Rashi Agarwal, co-founder of Zypp.
This would help more users take on electric mobility, especially with the growing emphasis on solo commuting options and the delivery segment, said Agarwal.
With the latest development, users can opt for a battery swap option via the Zyppapp and get a swap within three minutes and continue to ride e-bikes for another 75kms without breaking, the company claimed.
With the battery swapping alternative, users will no longer have to wait to charge batteries or stress about discovering the charging stations that are few and far between, the company said.
In the present times of social isolation, Zypp e-scooters make it easier for users to travel solo in a greener way while avoiding means of public transportation and also is giving essential good services companies like Zomato, Swiggy an electric way to deliver when fuel is becoming scarce due to supply chain issues, it said.
Now with battery swapping stations available in the vicinity, more number of delivery riders, homeowners, guards, college students, young professionals and others would be willing to take on electric mobility solutions presented by Zypp, it claimed.
Founded in 2017, Zypp is present in three Indian cities, with over 1000 e-scooters and e-bikes. It has partnered with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Swiggy, Zomato, Grofers and more.
