APEDA takes slew of initiatives to boost organic products exports

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Agricultural and Processed Food Exports Development Authority (APEDA) has taken several key initiatives to sensitise growers, exporters, State government officials and other stakeholders for harnessing the export potential of organic products and requirements under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).
This is part of APEDA’s efforts to boost export of organic produce and products from the country.
Organic farming in the country has grown at a steady pace after the launch of NPOP since 2001 and with the thrust extended by APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce, exports of organic products have increased.
An official statement said this was mainly in view of the country’s organic products making their mark in the global market. They are now poised to reach new heights.
During the last fiscal, organic exports were totally worth $1.04 billion with the volume being 8.9 lakh tonnes (lt).
APEDA, the nodal agency, organised quite a few webinars, roundtable discussions and buyer-seller meet in Canada, the US, European Union (EU) to promote Indian organic products.
In Canada, APEDA, in association with the Consulate General of India Toronto, organised a webinar-cum-buyer-seller meet on the “Opportunities for export of organic products to Canada” with 84 representatives of the Canadian Organic Trade Association, Certification bodies, exporters and importers taking part in it.
The authority also organized a roundtable discussion with Walmart officials and stakeholders in the EU.
As a part of the capacity building programme for State government officials, the organic certification programme under NPOP was organised by APEDA on August 13 this year. Similar programmes were held in Karnataka, Mumbai with exporters of organic products and other stakeholders to discuss the various issues of exporters and to enhance exports from India later that month.
Besides, APEDA held sensitisation programmes for farmers in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, UP and Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Assam Meghalaya and Sikkim. As a part of the capacity building programme by agricultural universities, APEDA held various Webinars across the country.
These all have helped APEDA to export new organic products to countries such as Germany.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...