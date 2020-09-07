Cereals Prices

as on : 07-09-2020 04:13:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kawardha(Cht)120.00NC518.0019001900-
Mumbai(Mah)95.00-51.53614.00340041003.03
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.0037.51661.0017501750-6.91
Gundlupet(Kar)26.00271.4333.0010251300-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0025401.0019502150-7.14
Bellary(Kar)22.00214.29368.9013801326-
Barhaj(UP)20.00-23.082480.2017601760-2.22
Agra(UP)17.00-151283.9016251630-13.56
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00-11.11628.8015801580-
Pune(Mah)15.0027527.0045004750-
Rajkot(Guj)11.004.76320.5026552725-9.23
Chikali(Mah)11.00-11.001185--
Bidar(Kar)10.00-9.0963.0036003600-
Mahoba(UP)8.60126.32312.5015301540-7.83
Achnera(UP)8.0033.33597.7016251630-13.10
Aligarh(UP)8.0033.331650.5015001500-21.05
Shamli(UP)8.00-11.11860.0015551575-
Bellary(Kar)7.00-30694.1025872516-22.64
Charra(UP)5.2040.541149.8015001500-21.05
Mantha(Mah)5.004009.0016502300-
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC338.6016201620-11.96
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025258.7016001600-9.35
Mathura(UP)5.00-16.67946.5016181620-13.01
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)5.00-33.33119.5017801800-3.26
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-33.33471.1017401735-4.92
Firozabad(UP)4.00NC320.7015251530-12.61
Jangipura(UP)3.50-22.22171.00178017802.89
Raichur(Kar)3.00-3.001860--
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)3.00-3.001501--
Parali Vaijyanath(Mah)3.00-3.00900--
Gazipur(UP)3.0050282.90180018003.45
Shikohabad(UP)2.5025118.5016251700-16.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.20NC147.0015651555-16.98
Kopaganj(UP)2.2010108.7017401810-4.40
Vankaner(Guj)1.8050105.1027502925-8.33
Etawah(UP)1.80NC319.1016451630-12.50
Rasda(UP)1.60-20195.5017401740-
Jasdan(Guj)1.50NC3.0022502750-
Lucknow(UP)1.501502029.101740175021.68
Rura(UP)1.5050257.6016001600-5.88
Robertsganj(UP)1.202034.10181518100.83
Visnagar(Guj)1.00-88.89110.8036003797-28.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC62.0021002200-4.55
Kottur(Kar)1.00-1.001123--
Washim(Mah)1.00-1.001500--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.0025651.7011261095-37.44
Partaval(UP)1.0042.8619.2017251650-
Saharanpur(UP)1.00-33.33198.0015651560-16.76
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-5067.7015401560-
Muskara(UP)1.0011.11269.5014401400-16.52
Choubepur(UP)1.00NC35.40184018400.55
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80-33.3331.4021502125-15.29
Maize
Honnali(Kar)565.00643.4222438.0013501330-32.50
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)510.00-2.867230.0014351435-43.17
Honnali(Kar)416.002673.331434.0019001850-
Kasganj(UP)342.001414797.2011401140-43.00
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)335.00383.417090.8013001300-19.75
Mulakalacheruvu(Mah)257.00-814.002410--
Hanagal(Kar)253.0051.531981.0012501200-47.92
Gondal(UP)247.00-4.0832415.3016301630-2.40
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)194.2097.3655300.5013151300-11.15
Dahod(Guj)181.20-50.779924.3020002000-2.44
Etah(UP)150.0015.386110.0011401140-40.31
Hardoi(UP)140.00133.3357485.0017401700-28.40
Haveri(Kar)126.00-31.897653.0012751200-36.25
Farukhabad(UP)125.00-32.4312961.5011401155-44.12
Katghora(Cht)120.004900496.4716651815-
Mohamadabad(UP)120.00-4.765122.1011601160-36.26
Bilsi(UP)113.00111.215535.5011001100-38.89
Jahangirabad(UP)112.5040.6248449.5021402150-12.65
Jahangirabad(UP)112.00-25.336620.5011851200-43.57
Ujhani(UP)95.500.534739.2011501100-37.84
Charama(Cht)91.00127.513143.70152515001.67
Avalurpet'(TN)75.00NC2412.4013581345-23.54
Gangoh(UP)75.00-16.675115.6021602155-0.23
Sirsaganj(UP)62.80-53.656421.7011101100-45.85
Shikaripura(Kar)59.00-55.643261.002200225057.14
Santhesargur(Kar)51.00-31.081851.00950940-36.67
Dahod(Guj)50.60-69.223493.2013951390-8.82
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00NC2758.0012601260-21.74
Hardoi(UP)48.00-26.155052.1011201110-43.72
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.0012.52113.0015501400-22.50
Khair(UP)45.00-1018996.0021002100-35.38
Budalur(TN)44.2843.329325.9619001900NC
Mumbai(Mah)44.00-21.43690.0021002600-
Somvarpet(Kar)42.002502648.0011001100-31.25
Madhoganj(UP)40.50-22.1246703.0017201725-1.71
Kasdol(Cht)40.00-83.335994.00135013503.85
Choubepur(UP)39.00-15.222428.3512001225-38.14
Khair(UP)35.00-22.221520.0011501100-40.41
Wazirganj(UP)35.0020.691081.0010801100-
Gondal(UP)34.50-5.483875.00180018005.26
Partaval(UP)31.505967.0016651625-0.60
Achnera(UP)31.0034.783707.0022502230-
Madhoganj(UP)31.00-18.427221.5011501150-41.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)31.0010.712984.2011701160-42.36
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.291362.5011201125-38.80
Sitapur(UP)29.0038.129363.101710170014.77
Mainpuri(UP)29.00-3.331630.7011201190-
Charra(UP)27.00-101357.6011501150-43.21
Holenarsipura(Kar)26.001601801.0013501400-31.82
Manalurpet(TN)24.0012.68255.2012241253-19.26
Karaikal(Pud)23.4068089.0019202167-4.00
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-5083725.001740170025.18
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-505540.00169017150.60
Cheyyar(TN)19.93-13.87510.6812401196-30.10
Kottur(Kar)19.0046.152960.0013141230-
Gorakhpur(UP)18.00-30.77929.5016651715-
Chandrapur(Cht)17.80-63.52122.8813501350-
H.B. Halli(Kar)16.00-75.38557.0013001500-
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00-36551.8012701300-
Soharatgarh(UP)16.00-202290.6016701680-3.19
Nargunda(Kar)15.00-31.8211163.0013501300-32.57
Haathras(UP)15.00503452.9010851150-49.53
Narharpur(Cht)14.00403422.70152515001.67
Dhule(Mah)14.00-507.001160--
Chorichora(UP)13.00-43.481439.0016451645-4.36
Shikohabad(UP)12.0020355.5011751130-42.12
Raichur(Kar)11.00-57.69401.0016691783-
Takhatpur(Cht)10.10-32.6719909.4014001300-6.67
Narayanpur(Cht)10.00-671020.7012501350-
Kusmee(Cht)10.00NC474.0018401840-
Kallakurichi(TN)10.004001890.9014431434-43.61
Sambhal(UP)10.00-79.171232.008501050-55.26
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)10.00-16.67168.0017201750-6.52
Modasa(Guj)9.5026.67164.2012501235-38.27
Udumalpet(TN)9.42-67.83401.9614701440-31.63
Lakhanpuri(Cht)9.00-102642.00152515001.67
Aligarh(UP)9.0012.599551.0024002600-32.39
Utraula(UP)8.50-10.53617.5016301650-
Bahraich(UP)8.40-99.1717133.8016201815-8.47
Chikkamagalore(Kar)8.00-20570.00182031004.00
Raibareilly(UP)8.00-33.332750.0016251625-12.87
Nawabganj(UP)7.00-12.5272.60180018005.88
Pratapgarh(UP)6.0020382.5016401660-6.29
Bangarmau(UP)6.00201003.3011401200-40.00
Devariya(UP)6.00-251118.00167016600.60
Bharthna(UP)5.50-8.33142.8012001170-38.14
Nampur(Mah)5.00-5.001025--
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-44.44288.001075945-25.86
Ariyalur Market(TN)4.48-20.8535.9814211389-
Lalganj(UP)4.20-22.222743.4016251625-7.14
Bellary(Kar)4.00-50476.8013111205-44.54
Jasvantnagar(UP)4.00-203989.0011501140-39.47
Sandila(UP)4.00NC6576.2017301730-
Pratapgarh(UP)3.50-30121.0017001700-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)3.00-91.43601.0011001217-29.03
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC161.2014251380-22.97
Balrampur(UP)3.00-6.25148.7017001725NC
Khurja(UP)2.50-37.5578.0011871210-41.67
Rura(UP)2.50251502.6017531753-0.96
Sandila(UP)2.40-4422.5011201150-
Lucknow(UP)2.2037.51956.4013501320-30.77
Gharghoda(Cht)2.00-93.33100.4013501400NC
Pavani(Mah)2.00-88.2494.0014002100-30.86
Chikali(Mah)2.00-2.001050--
Atrauli(UP)2.00-20145.1011551150-36.54
Faizabad(UP)2.00-9.09168.7018001810-6.49
Agra(UP)2.00-66.671025.5011601120-42.57
Jayas(UP)1.80-103625.7015601560-14.52
Bahraich(UP)1.60-50692.60175017500.57
Firozabad(UP)1.40-3011.0012851270-
Utraula(UP)1.40-6.6770.7018001800-
Kaveripakkam(TN)1.26-62.61187.8717601760-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC120.0016001650NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC84.00149014904.34
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.8014.29808.6012701240-7.30
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Salem(TN)60.65176.94229.453774317548.00
Arasikere(Kar)31.00-48.331276.0018901600-5.50
Kadur(Kar)9.00-50318.0020501900-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.30283.336.2021292160-10.36
Tindivanam(TN)2.2015.7936.7022292249-16.83
T.V.Cumbu
Manalurpet(TN)90.00-96.001451--
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00455.56305.2015131769-30.76
Tindivanam(TN)2.90163.6416.5015321810-18.51

Published on September 07, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
