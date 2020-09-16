Cereals Prices

as on : 16-09-2020 12:44:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Sindhanur(Kar)53.0039.472216.00200020008.11
Manvi(Kar)45.00-15.092539.001939185884.67
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)13.20-13.16271.3010781110-
Chintamani(Kar)9.0035012.0017501400-
Rajkot(Guj)7.00-6.67335.0027002625-7.69
Achnera(UP)6.00NC616.7016251625-12.16
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1669.5015101500-19.68
Firozabad(UP)3.509.38330.9015751570-9.74
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.80-93.4991.9010581430-41.22
Jhansi(UP)2.7022.73275.8015801595-6.23
Kustagi(Kar)2.00-93.3354.0016002450-44.83
Kadiri(Guj)1.40-1.403100--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.00230022004.55
Vadvani(Mah)1.00-1.001200--
Rura(UP)1.00NC262.6015501550-8.82
Maize
Mandya(Kar)920.0059.4526098.0015001650-
Aligarh(UP)160.00966.6799738.0022502300-36.44
Hardoi(UP)140.00-3.4557770.0016801730-4.00
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)127.00-19.117775.0014251425-44.66
Farukhabad(UP)126.002013202.1011001125-45.54
Santhesargur(Kar)98.00-10.912059.00950950-40.63
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)91.8058.2855556.0012581257-15.00
Gangoh(UP)90.00NC5375.6018452140-22.48
Gondal(UP)82.00-67.8433010.3016001630-4.19
Madathukulam(TN)81.40511.11505.3615751550-21.25
Srirangapattana(Kar)79.0054.93883.001900185022.58
Budalur(TN)69.60383.3329471.8219001900NC
Kalipur(WB)65.004.843278.00181518153.71
Ramanujganj(Cht)51.001175340.4018401835-
Madathukulam(TN)49.68272.97505.3612501550-37.50
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0011.112871.0013001290-22.62
Hardoi(UP)34.00-155126.1011801180-39.80
Gondal(UP)33.50-23.863993.00172018000.29
Gundlupet(Kar)27.00-20.59139.0010001380-
Surajpur(Cht)25.001504182.90184018403.66
Achnera(UP)25.004.173780.0022502230-
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00-10.7183808.00170017209.68
Hanagal(Kar)23.00-32.358981.0016001500-17.95
Hanagal(Kar)20.00-51.2232042.0012701250-47.08
Narayanpur(Cht)15.00501035.7013001250-
Sambalpur(Cht)10.00-68.75179.5014501450-3.33
Karaikal(Pud)10.00-57.2699.0019201920-4.00
Kallakurichi(TN)10.00251911.9014221355-39.33
Bhehjoi(UP)8.50-43.33223.5010251025-29.31
Korar(Cht)6.00-72.7382.0014501450-3.33
Bhanupratappur(Cht)4.00-77.7857.0014501450-3.33
Atrauli(UP)2.6030152.2011001130-39.56
Rura(UP)2.50-16.671511.6017531753-0.96
Durg(Cht)2.10-2.10710--
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100180.0019502250NC
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-83.33302.0010301060-36.62
Firozabad(UP)1.50-28.5716.4012701250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC123.0016001850-3.03
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70-22.22810.2012701270-7.30
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)9.00801350.0018001750-21.74
Gundlupet(Kar)5.004008.0019002500-
T.V.Cumbu
Thiruppur(TN)106.5093.64161.5028001900-
Kallakurichi(TN)7.5025320.5016631506-21.22

Published on September 16, 2020
