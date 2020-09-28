Cereals Prices

as on : 28-09-2020 02:00:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kawardha(Cht)100.00-16.67618.0021251900-
Sindhanur(Kar)35.0059.092273.0018001830-2.70
Kustagi(Kar)25.00115079.0025001600-13.79
Barhaj(UP)18.00502571.2017501760-2.78
Mathura(UP)8.00-20976.5016201625-12.90
Achnera(UP)6.0020627.7016251630-11.68
Shamli(UP)6.00-33.33890.0014601500-
Aligarh(UP)4.00NC1688.5015001500-20.42
Kadiri(Guj)3.00-3.001410--
Kota(Raj)3.00-40112.4011001250-36.60
Ballia(UP)3.00NC190.0017501740-1.13
Kopaganj(UP)2.20-8.33115.3017201725-5.75
Jhijhank(UP)1.5015070.8016301600-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC6.00230022504.55
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC69.0022002200NC
Vankaner(Guj)0.9012.5108.0025002225-16.67
Fatehabad(UP)0.80NC226.6014201420-17.44
Maize
Jahangirabad(UP)1750.0015050899.5019002020-26.92
Kosikalan(UP)600.0050018318.2017201700-
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)328.00257.355884.0012381258-16.35
Kapurthala(Pun)284.20-284.201888--
Dongargarh(Cht)250.303475.71620.3014701400-16.00
Jahangirabad(UP)245.00-31.947225.5011701170-41.50
Kasdol(Cht)110.004506214.00135013503.85
Bhadson(Pun)100.00-740.001888--
Pilibhit(UP)100.002575280.0015001685-15.01
Ujhani(UP)80.00-42.365212.5011101100-41.58
Kandi(WB)80.00-203668.00185019002.78
Holenarsipura(Kar)75.00188.461876.0013001350-18.75
Charama(Cht)74.0012.1213429.7015001525-4.76
Farukhabad(UP)72.00-42.413399.1010601050-47.00
Nargunda(Kar)67.0042.5511577.0013001300-35.06
Kamlaganj(UP)62.50-13.794405.8010501050-46.15
Malerkotla(Pun)50.00-50.001960--
Narayanpur(Cht)48.3078.891111.00130012004.00
Madhoganj(UP)48.006.6746826.5016851720-4.80
Madhoganj(UP)47.00-23.587370.5012001155-39.55
Sehjanwa(UP)40.001002855.50166016707.10
Sirsaganj(UP)37.20-34.046664.1011651150-41.75
Wazirganj(UP)35.0016.671312.0010901090-
Madathukulam(TN)34.65156.67553.5115501575-22.50
Sahiyapur(UP)31.003.335693.0016801680-4.82
Budalur(TN)30.00-82.3129774.1419001900NC
Achnera(UP)28.0021.743831.0022502270-
Bilsi(UP)27.50-36.055640.5011001100-41.64
Hanagal(Kar)27.00-27.0332136.0012501250-37.50
Haliyala(Kar)25.0056.255038.0012001300-33.33
Honnali(Kar)25.0047.0622643.0013601360-36.74
Honnali(Kar)20.0066.672836.0017001700-5.56
Mainpuri(UP)20.00-33.331731.7011501150-
Naugarh(UP)16.0033.333963.5016401685-6.82
Raibareilly(UP)15.503.332817.5016301625-11.89
Aligarh(UP)15.00150821.0019002150-40.63
Sandila(UP)15.002756611.2016801705-4.00
Narharpur(Cht)13.00333.333461.7015001525-4.76
Soharatgarh(UP)12.0041.182331.1016501675-6.52
Balrampur(UP)12.009.09842.0016501645-5.17
Manendragarh(Cht)10.00-80451.3018401840-
Buland Shahr(UP)10.0081.82748.2011851165-41.34
Kota(Raj)9.00-60.87101897.6017002000-20.93
Khurja(UP)8.5070594.5011881166-40.60
Lakhanpuri(Cht)8.001002667.5015001525-4.76
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00150315.0010651035-29.70
Lalganj(UP)3.50NC2761.8016301630-6.86
Balrampur(UP)3.00-40167.4016501650-3.51
Sandila(UP)3.0050436.0011901145-38.66
Kota(Raj)2.80-87.83101897.6013502000-37.21
Surajpur(Cht)2.50-37.54189.40184018403.66
Ballia(UP)2.50-37.5109.00175017201.16
Naanpara(UP)2.2037.51378.50163016208.67
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC187.0019501950NC
Lakhani(Mah)2.00-30.002050--14.76
Jaunpur(UP)2.0033.3336.9017001700-1.16
Jayas(UP)2.0011.113638.7015501560-13.89
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.60-96.13061.8011201160-44.00
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC18.00195019002.63
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC128.00165016503.13
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.8033.33701.4014711940-34.62
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.29236.4017001700-8.11
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Holenarsipura(Kar)53.00307.69286.00220017004.76

Published on September 28, 2020
