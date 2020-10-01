Cereals Prices

as on : 01-10-2020 02:42:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Khair(UP)650.00161506160.0019002050-41.54
Mainpuri(UP)286.0047213037.0016751650-
Kannauj(UP)210.00-2.3318503.0011201100-45.37
Mohamadabad(UP)112.5033.774841.9011101120-37.82
Hanagal(Kar)89.007828671.0013801380-31.00
Kamlaganj(UP)75.20-4.332512.2010501050-46.15
Haliyala(Kar)74.001961788.0012501200-30.56
Somvarpet(Kar)68.0061.91428.0010001100-23.08
Nargunda(Kar)66.00-2.9410613.0014201300-29.07
Kustagi(Kar)60.00130.771005.0013311360-35.39
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.0033.331413.0013401420-32.15
Wazirganj(UP)45.0060.711430.0010901090-
Honnali(Kar)40.001002790.0017001700-5.56
Nanjangud(Kar)40.005.262348.00180018002.86
Honnali(Kar)36.00-6018313.0013501350-37.50
Khair(UP)20.00-69.231725.0011201050-41.97
Mainpuri(UP)18.00201440.9011401220-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)10.00-16.67183.0016751700-8.97
Raibareilly(UP)9.00-14.291612.5016201630-12.43
Agra(UP)5.5010491.5011401150-42.13
Pratapgarh(UP)4.5080118.0017101700-6.56
Lalganj(UP)4.50-30.772196.1015501625-11.43
Khurja(UP)4.00-60605.5011901195-40.50
Jayas(UP)3.6080893.7014801550-17.78
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)2.00-6012.0011001151-37.14
Gorakhpur(UP)2.00-2024.5015501700-

Published on October 01, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
