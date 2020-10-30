Cereals Prices

as on : 30-10-2020 04:39:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Burhanpur(MP)24.90-49.801141--
Pune(Mah)13.00-7.14146.004900485013.95
Rajkot(Guj)8.00-40.74494.90290528754.68
Baran(Raj)5.0040012.0012611220-
Porbandar(Guj)3.70-2636.70241526409.28
Jasdan(Guj)1.50NC13.0025002475-
Rura(UP)1.505050.1015251525-10.29
Choubepur(UP)1.407.6958.9017001675-7.10
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC78.0018002000-10.00
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-16.6732.5016251725-13.10
Fatehabad(UP)0.90NC71.0014201420-17.44
Partaval(UP)0.7016.6725.8017251725-
Maize
Gadarpur(Utr)27092.0031.35231180.00186318868.95
Hathur(Pun)4632.0030.5535670.50188818882.89
Kot ise Khan(Pun)4368.005.5151152.0018881888-
Kahnuwan(Pun)3102.0012.5511716.00188818882.89
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)2775.0058.8431246.00188818882.89
Amloh(Pun)2647.00-21.2265204.0018881888-
Nawanshahar(Pun)2250.00-17.5221608.00188818882.89
Dhilwan(Pun)2197.20-27.9423862.2018881888-
Dinanagar(Pun)1925.0058.4424362.0018881888-
Baghapurana(Pun)1545.00-70.4215907.6018881888-
Noor Mehal(Pun)1452.50-6.5110453.20188818882.89
Ropar(Pun)1328.48-2656.961888--
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1320.00-12.4126768.00188818882.89
Jalalabad(Pun)1197.00-70.2259704.0018881888-25.82
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)1030.3020926.5322368.30188818882.89
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)827.209.1714267.30188818882.89
Baran(Raj)750.00328.573667.502030173014.62
Jalalabad(Pun)680.0033001400.0025851900-
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Aur)(Pun)646.0032.114100.0018881888-
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)590.00-8.539094.00188818882.89
Noor Mehal(Kot Badal Khan)(Pun)530.309.53230.20188818882.89
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)526.00-63.7710828.70188818882.89
Baran(Raj)400.00128.573667.5013301730-24.90
Dehgam(Guj)357.3012.083119.1015071505-12.49
Kadiri(Guj)308.003.011896.4013001500-21.21
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)299.00-39.474826.50188818882.89
Gangoh(UP)270.0085252.8020502050-12.95
Gulavati(UP)250.00-500.002450--9.93
Burhanpur(MP)239.40-478.801175--32.90
Kalol(Guj)185.00117.65802.9014751500-10.61
Mulakalacheruvu(Mah)167.00-13.921705.0024002400-9.43
Garh Shankar(Pun)141.00-34.729548.0018881888-
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)140.60-81.4414267.3014081888-23.27
Kalvan(Mah)130.00550507.0014411201-33.01
Vyra(Guj)94.292.051031.3814851460-
Aklera(Raj)90.008900374.7013641090-19.76
Jangipur(WB)68.000.741353.50181018101.12
Richha(UP)60.001400353.5018681880-
Pathalgaon(Cht)40.00300366.0016001600-5.88
Savner(Mah)32.00-64.001200--
Choubepur(UP)32.00-24.713027.5013001300-30.67
Songadh(Guj)18.50585.1997.1014271535-19.01
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)14.40193.8822368.3017251888-5.99
Jhijhank(UP)13.008.3396.0013001280-18.75
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)12.0090.4857.4014871475-7.75
Dinanagar(Pun)12.00-14.2952.0022002150-
Rura(UP)8.00300688.1017501753-1.13
Palanpur(Guj)6.0065012.8014072122-31.60
Surajpur(Cht)5.00-83.332538.50184018403.66
Amgaon(Mah)4.00-8.001500--
Rura(UP)4.00NC79.8011501150-38.01
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-73.33153.00186818308.29
Charama(Cht)3.00-409299.2015251500NC
Lakhanpuri(Cht)3.002001583.7015251500NC
Narharpur(Cht)3.00502332.1015251500NC
Kawardha(Cht)1.40-98.67675.3014501350-17.14
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC111.0016501650NC
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50147.00195019502.63
Rajkot(Guj)0.90NC38.8014251325-28.75
Dhansura(Guj)0.70-6522.9012501250-44.44
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70NC446.5011601160-15.33
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.60-14.29144.8011601260-15.94
Songadh(Umrada)(Guj)0.60-90.167.3014251687-15.53

Published on October 30, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
