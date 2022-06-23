hamburger

FreshToHome to invest ₹1,000 cr in Telangana in 5 years

BL Hyderabad Bureau | June 23 | Updated on: Jun 23, 2022
Shan Kadavil, Co-founder & CEO, FreshToHome

The e-commerce platform looks to leverage its distribution, cold chain and sourcing capabilities

FreshToHome (FTH), an integrated e-commerce platform for fresh fish, meat and seafood, has said that it will invest ₹1,000 crore in Telangana.

“We will invest in capabilities that will help us serve our customers in distribution, cold chain, and sourcing capabilities,” Shan Kadavil, Co-Founder, FreshToHome, said.

The fresh meat start-up would roll out the investments in the next five years in strengthening its presence across the State.“Studies reveal that the average per capita consumption of non-veg is 1.4 kg a month in Telangana,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“There is a market appetite for players like us and we will strive to leverage our core strengths to serve more customers in newer geographies,” he said. The seven-year-old start-up has operations in over 50 cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Published on June 23, 2022
