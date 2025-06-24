The government has banned import of watermelon seeds in a bid to safeguard the interests of domestic seed producers. The move follows excessive import of seeds last year.

India imported 83,812 tonne of watermelon seeds last fiscal against almost double the average import of 40,697 tonnes in the last three years, according to the Ministry of Commerce website.

The government has taken the decision to ban watermelon seeds imports based on the plea by Laghu Udyog Bharati, an all-India organisation dedicated to protect interest of Micro and Small Enterprises.

Watermelon seeds imports have been spiking since 2022-23 when the country shipped in 65,989 tonnes against 20,355 tonnes logged in 2021-22.

Domestic output hit

In 2023-24, imports were at 35,749 tonnes. The annual demand of watermelon seeds is estimated at 60,000-65,000 tonnes and the domestic production is lower at 40,000 tonnes. This leaves farmers to rely on imports for 20,000-25,000 tonnes annually.

Currently, watermelon seeds imports are permitted on an “Actual User” basis for processors, requiring a valid FSSAI Manufacturer Licence and registration under the Melon Seeds Import Monitoring System (MS-IMS).

Interestingly, till last June importers were able to ship in the seeds without any restrictions.

Tulcharam Siwar, State General Secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh-Rajasthan State, said high imports have hit domestic production of seed and challenged the government’s plank on self-reliance of seeds.

Cheaper shipments

Moreover, he said though use of hybrid seeds results in higher yield, it erodes the soil nutrition and forces farmers to use more chemicals.

Due to imported seeds, small landholding and animal husbandry farmers who are dependent on traditional crops such as Matira (wild watermelon) and Tumba seeds from rain-based farming, are not fetching the price to cover the cost which is leading to loss of employment, he said.

Imported watermelon seeds are 15-20 per cent cheaper than the homegrown seeds.

However, with the government ban on import of watermelon seeds, he said the prices of homegrown seeds will increase and promote production of seeds in India.

China, biggest producer

Marginal farmers, who are dependent on traditional crops, will get 8 months of employment in the production, extraction, drying and cleaning of these seeds, said Siwar.

The normal south-west monsoon forecast in key agricultural States such as Rajasthan and Gujarat will also boost domestic cultivation, he added.

Watermelon is grown largely in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Some of the popular watermelon varieties grown in India include Arka Manik, Arka Jyoti, Asahi Yamato, Durgapura Meetha and Black Thunder.

Globally, the biggest producer of watermelons by far is China (79 million tonnes), followed by Turkiye , Iran, Brazil and Uzbekistan. Algeria, USA, Russia, Egypt and Mexico complete the top 10.

Published on June 24, 2025