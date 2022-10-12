A 54-year-old dry chilli trading firm, Hampali Traders, in Hubballi, Karnataka, is setting up a dedicated website — SpiceExtra.in — for the commodity. The digital platform aims to aid research and development (R&D) in the commodity, besides helping the user industry.

“We plan the digitisation of price and arrivals details, crop survey, assaying and branding. We have collected digital data for the past four years,” said Basavaraj Hampali, Director of Innovation, Hampali Traders.

Need for more details

The firm was started by his father, Nagappa Hampali, in 1968 when chilli did not enjoy the demand it is witnessing today. “Farmers, APMC (agricultural produce marketing committee), and spice and oleoresin companies supported his efforts. In the 1980s, dry chilli became a major spice in the country due to its high value in oleoresin,” said Basavaraj.

The spice and oleoresin industries require information on dry chilli inventory, cultivation, and yield.

“We at SpiceExtra.in have been working on these lines using data science since 2018. We gather continuous data through our in-house field survey team, vast farmers’ network, weather department and others. This data is processed using our smart software system, to bring out meaningful insights,” he said.

The user industry currently lacks digital data, particularly on the commodity’s inventory, cultivation and yield.

Price spike in 2021

“For example, when chilli prices increased from ₹30,000 to ₹45,000 a tonne in 2021, many consuming industries were caught unawares. These user firms need to plan ahead their procurement and production,” said Basavaraj.

As a first step, Hamapali Traders has accumulated data on dry chilli production in Karnataka. “The Spices Board and consuming companies such as Synthite Industries have come forward to collaborate with our efforts and help publish all reports,” he said.

Hampali has begun gathering data from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the past year. “We have fairly accurate data, almost 70 per cent,” he said.

The data on dry chilli will have laboratory test reports on the features of each dry chilli variety, which can be used for research and development. “Our platform will make available details of many new varieties. It will be a good information website that will help the consuming sector make its own judgement.

Time to give back?

According to Basavaraj, Hampali Traders has come up with this initiative as part of its objective to “give back to the sector that has helped their family come up in life”.

Earlier this year, the company, to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, launched a booklet to showcase the journey of Karnataka dry chilli, in collaboration with Spices Board, Synthite Industries, Swani Spices, Agnext and others.

“We want to collaborate with the dry chilli ecosystem to take the Indian dry chillies sector to even greater heights on the global stage,” Basavaraj said, adding that the company was looking to coordinate with farmers, user industry, scientists, seeds companies, fertiliser firms and startups to scale its efforts further.