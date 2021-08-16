IFFCO Kisan Sanchar to implement turn-key agri projects

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
In a bid to help farmers and landowners adopt precision farming technologies, IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd has started offering turn-key solutions, which will not only help them deal with challenges like labour shortage, but also provide forward market linkages. Focus crops under such turn-key projects would be the high value medicinal and horticulture crops, where IFFCO Kisan would help growers connect with the buyers.
Morup Namgail, Head, AgriTech, IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd, said the idea behind such turn-key projects is to help landowners adopt technology to boost production and yields to make their farming operations more sustainable. Recently, the company has signed up a 50-acre project near Chennai to grow lemongrass and other medicinal plans and on a turn-key basis, Namgail said without disclosing specific details.
IFFCO Kisan, a subsidiary joint venture of fertiliser major IFFCO with Bharti Airtel and Star Global Resources, is also implementing turn-key projects near Mathura and in Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh. “For this season, we have six more projects in the pipeline with an area exceeding 50 acres,” Namgail said.
Under the turn-key projects, IFFCO Kisan is exploring various revenue models depending on the size of the project and the type of the crop to be grown among other factors. “We expect the landowner and the client to share the investments, which would vary depending on the nature and the size of the projects,” Namgail said.
IFFCO Kisan will pitch in with resources from agri stand point of view and on ground services including local labour and farm machinery among others. While turn-key projects can be implemented on a minimum land size of five acres, but the company feels 10 acres would be ideal for such projects.
“We are looking at various options. We will come with agriculture expertise and blend of technology to ensure that the production is good, the yields increase and in the process have decent data about the farm that should help diversify in the future,” Namgail said.
IFFCO Kisan has built a core team of agri-graduates with experience of farming practices for project management, while it would depend on local labour to implement the project. Such turn-key arrangement would work for farmers or land owners who have left their lands fallow or unable to concentrate fully on farming or not getting better yields for lack of technology adoption among other reasons, he said.
Under its Smart Farming vertical, IFFCO Kisan, besides facilitating contract farming between farmer/farmer producer organisations with the processing industry, is also helping them adopt smart agri practices through deployment of technology. From geo-fencing of farms to automated drip irrigation system to installing weather sensors as well as sensors for leaf wetness and soil moisture, IFFCO Kisan is helping farmers adopt modern technology to grow more and grow better. The company has over 500 acres under the smart farm project across the country, Namgail said.
IFFCO Kisan has recently have partnered with SVC Industries and is in the process of setting up a 20-acre “Smart Research Development and Training Demo Farm” in Uttar Pradesh.
IFFCO Kisan sees a big potential in the agri-services segment. “We see a huge scope for the medicinal plant and horticulture crops as the industry is looking for such initiative...There’s a lot of traction,” he added.
Besides smart famring and agritech solutions, IFFCO Kisan also has a presence in the cattle feed business, telecom and call centre services. The company had clocked a revenue of close to ₹600 crore during 2020-21.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...