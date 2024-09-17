India’s kharif sowing has exceeded the normal acreage with the area under paddy, nutri-cereals, oilseeds and sugarcane topping the coverage witnessed between 2018-19 and 2022-23 crop years (July-June), data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare showed on Monday.

As of September 13, a total of 1,096.65 lakh hectares (lh) were brought under various kharif crops this season against 1,072.94 a year ago, and the normal 1,096 lh.

A major reason for the two per cent rise in total acreage of kharif crop was the 8 per cent excess rainfall during the current south-west monsoon. However, the spread of the precipitation has not been even.

Curbs on exports remain

Data shows that paddy sowing increased to 410 lh compared with 393.57 lh a year ago — up 4 per cent — and the normal area of 401.55 lh. Though paddy has been sown on record area, government is awaiting reports of the damage caused by heavy rainfalls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in particular.

This is cited as one of the reasons why the Centre has not taken any decision on lifting the export ban on non-basmati white rice, besides removing the 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice.

Curbs on rice exports have been in place since September 2022 as indifferent weather affected paddy in 2022 and 2023. Besides, lower wheat production during the two years forced the Centre to allocate more rice under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Through PMGKAY, the government provides wheat and rice free of cost to people below the poverty line.

Though sowing of arhar (pigeon pea/tur), moth bean and other pulses exceeded the normal area, the total area under pulses at 127.77 lh was higher than last year (118.43 lh) but lower than the normal of 136.02 lh.

The area under arhar increased to 46.50 lh against 40.74 lh a year ago and the normal 45.55 lh. Urad (black matpe) coverage dropped to 30.44 lh against 32.25 lh last year. At 10.53 lh, moth bean sowing was higher than the normal 10.32 lh and other pulses’ coverage was 4.59 lh against the normal 4.49 lh.

Record maize coverage

The area under Shree Anna and coarse cereals (nutri-cereals) increased by 3.5 per cent to 189.67 lh (183.11 lh last year). It is 4.5 per cent higher than the normal acreage of 181.03 lh. The area under maize (corn) increased by 4.5per cent to 87.50 lh (83.67 last year). The normal acreage of the crop is 76.96 lh. The area under ragi, jowar and small millets increased but that of bajra declined.

Sowing of oilseeds improved by 1.5 per cent over last year to 193.32 lh (190.37 lh). It was 1.65 per cent higher than the normal area of 190.18 lh.

Among oilseeds, the area under soyabean (125.11 lh vs 123.83 lh) and groundnut (47.85 lh vs 43.75 lh) was higher than last year. It was higher than normal too. Though sesamum coverage was higher than normal, it was lower than last year (11.19 lh vs 12.06 lh). The area under castor, an important export crop as India contributes 90 per cent of its global trade, was down at 7.67 lh (9.23 lh).

Rain impact

Though the area under pulses, oilseeds and nutri-cereals are higher, the final production will depend on the impact of the rains in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, besides Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The area under sugarcane increased to 57.68 lh (57.11 lh). It was higher than the normal 51.15 lh.

This crop year, the feature of kharif sowing is that the area under natural fibres jute and mesta and cotton is lower. Jute and mesta coverage was down to 5.73 lh (6.66 lh), while cotton acreage slipped to 112.48 lh (123.69 lh). Lower prices and the menace of pink bollworm have taken a toll on sowing of cotton this year.