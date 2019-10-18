Agri Business

Insecticides India launches Japanese miticide product

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 18, 2019

Mites can cause huge losses to farmers, but farmers require multiple products to tackle these pests at different stages of its lifecycle.

"Though there are some products available to face the mites problem, it has become tough for farmers as there no products that can address the problem at all the stages of mites. We are launching Kunoichi, a product from the Japanese firm Nissan Chemical," Rajesh Agarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides (India) Limited, has said.

"This miticide can kill mites at all the stages from larvae to adult stage. This will work on crops such as chillies and apple," he said.

Published on October 18, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Survey finds about 7 per cent of milk samples unsafe for consumption