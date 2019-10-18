Insecticides India launches Japanese miticide product

Mites can cause huge losses to farmers, but farmers require multiple products to tackle these pests at different stages of its lifecycle.

"Though there are some products available to face the mites problem, it has become tough for farmers as there no products that can address the problem at all the stages of mites. We are launching Kunoichi, a product from the Japanese firm Nissan Chemical," Rajesh Agarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides (India) Limited, has said.

"This miticide can kill mites at all the stages from larvae to adult stage. This will work on crops such as chillies and apple," he said.