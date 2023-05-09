Monday’s low-pressure area over the South-East Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become ‘well-marked’ over the same region this (Tuesday) morning in what could be a series of sustained rounds of intensification as a depression by the evening and cyclone Mocha by Wednesday.

The rapid pace is in line with the trend on view across tropical oceans globally.

By Monday midnight, the Central and South-East Bay of Bengal around the Andaman & Nicobar Islands had become the warmest of the tropical oceans around the globe.

The Central Bay was literally boiling with sea-surface temperatures of 32℃, among the highest being recorded. This will help maintain adequate supplies of fuel for the cyclone in the form of moisture from the sea.

Supporting environment

Vertical wind shear, which refers to the change in wind speed and direction with height, is neutral to favourable.

Low wind shear ensures a stable environment in which convergence of air at the lower levels is matched by divergence at the higher levels. This allows the storm tower to build and gain strength with a ‘window effect’ at the top, leading to the intensification of winds.

These are ideal conditions for cyclone evolution and intensification, with some global models indicating the evolving cyclone Mocha may reach hurricane strength (class-topping category 4/5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale of storm intensity) as it pummels the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast in the next 6-7 days along a track of approximately 700-800 km by sea, including the recurve.

Also read: Powerful cyclone Mocha likely to hit Myanmar as western disturbance guides its path

Landfall destination

Adjoining North-Eastern States of India are also seen taking a hit as a remnant of the cyclone, on weakening after landfall, approaches the region next week. At least one model (US Naval Global Environment Model) guides the storm towards the Bangladesh coast, missing India’s West Bengal coast by a whisker.

This may amplify the impact on the Indian side of the border.

On Tuesday, the Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology warned residents of volatile weather developing ahead of cyclone formation. It pointed to thunderclouds blooming over the Shan, Kayah, Kayin, and Mon states.

These will bring strong winds accompanied by rain, thunder, lightning, and hail. This will be accompanied by a reduction in thunderstorm activity over mainland India since the cyclone would spirit away most of the moisture content to the seas and further East.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit