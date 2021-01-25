MRPL sets up vermi-composting unit for solid waste management

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has set up a vermi-composting unit to handle solid waste in its campus effectively.

The company’s press release said that MRPL, which is spread over a campus of 2,000 acres, generates a significant amount of solid waste, including leaves, cut grass, vegetable waste, etc.

The company has chosen vermi-composting technology to convert nearly 90 tonnes per year of solid waste into 24 tonnes of fertilizer. This process helps MRPL manage its solid waste within the campus and provides good quality manure for more than 500 acres of green belt that it nurtures in the campus, it said.

The company has used Eudrilus eugeniae species of earthworm for the vermi-composting process. This earthworm species are being chosen due to its ability to decompose at a faster rate. The release said that each worm is capable of decomposing 4 kg of solid waste a day.

Sunil Kumar, Joint Secretary (Refineries), Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, inaugurated the vermi-composting unit on Monday.