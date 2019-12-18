Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:11:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)30.00135.29492.0040654050-9.67
Halvad(Guj)11.90-8.46719.0040004040-21.18
Radhanpur(Guj)9.70470.59114.1040753825-21.79
Mandalgarh(Guj)2.60-13.3334.9041504300-22.28
Himatnagar(Guj)2.30-69.331329.8041755575-19.71
Dehgam(Guj)2.20-15.38285.6041124025-20.92
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.00-9.091148.2040804075-18.24
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-50635.3036253775-27.50
Mehsana(Guj)1.30-92.31227.5041505500-8.08
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC114.00410041002.50
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.74-15.9131.1141024137-
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)20.00-201690.0017550175504.78
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC172.00200002000012.99
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC181.2016800168008.39
Taliparamba(Ker)2.3015198.2017300173001.17
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC77.5018200182001.11
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.568.401720017300-1.71
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)35.00133.33502.00325032506.56
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC988.00360035009.09
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.5010215.0030003000-9.09
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC375.0022002400NC
Vandiperiyar(Ker)3.00NC9.0035003600-5.41
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC119.2036003300-2.70
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC29.20350034506.06
Copra
Tiptur(Kar)356.00-712.0011600--29.70
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.00257.14242.0090509550NC
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC504.0010500106000.96
Pethappampatti(TN)7.0010070.97850086003.03
Pongalur(TN)5.00-5070.0086008700-
Puttur(Kar)3.00-4024.0075007500-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC17.001325013250-22.06
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC58.509700970010.23
Payyannur(Ker)0.85NC61.4488008800-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.8014.2924.00920092002.22
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)550.0069.7518451.304450445011.25
Mahoba(UP)355.006.414299.8038403850-
Jhansi(UP)325.004.8421051.3038703880-
Jasdan(Guj)230.00-81226.505000500025.00
Himatnagar(Guj)154.9043.16526.2046004700-
Savarkundla(Guj)116.005.451356.1042704228-4.04
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)109.00178.777187.30465045002.20
Dhrol(Guj)59.60-6.73590.604105409031.36
Shamli(UP)54.0035773.5050605050-
Halvad(Guj)50.80-7.641034.60420043508.39
Saharanpur(UP)45.00-90.004990--
Gadag(Kar)40.0081.82231.003596389927.16
Modasa(Guj)37.40-2.092121.40442543508.59
Vikkiravandi(TN)30.00257.14636.805780557326.06
Mundaragi(Kar)29.0011.54195.00416040730.90
Laxmeshwar(Kar)26.00250053.003509325917.16
Gingee(TN)16.00150450.727193637423.19
Tindivanam(TN)16.00100722.606663661110.17
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)12.40-12.68363.4042504075-
Faizabad(UP)11.1011116.1053005200-1.85
Lalsot(Raj)10.0038.893200.904526440023.97
Vadgam(Guj)9.9098705.98452846287.17
Tuljapur(Mah)8.00-16.004000--
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)7.60-27.06116.764175422526.32
Lakshar(Utr)7.5020043.2051005100-
Madhugiri(Kar)7.00-53.33434.00433740004.15
Thara(Guj)6.30112.1255.8044124130-
Khedbrahma(Guj)5.00-7590.004075401215.21
Dhoraji(Guj)4.505018.204330425517.66
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.5261.0042004150-4.55
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-25286.00520052000.97
Lakhani(Guj)2.48-39.22137.3645604400-
Ganjdudwara(UP)2.1016.6753.60430043506.17
Savanur(Kar)2.00-33.33145.004166392228.26
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.611535.7644804495-
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20NC343.70677066242.41
Amirgadh(Guj)1.12-2.244595--
Vellore(TN)0.53-55.0819.61800081005.26
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)314.70-9.814624.50502051006.81
Mumbai(Mah)142.00178.431490.008500850014.86
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-51.851297.0085008500-14.36
Rajkot(Guj)4.50NC204.00580055005.45
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-16.671000.004875480015.38
Banda(UP)8.00-27.27296.505375512534.38
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)7.0040112.504700471516.05
Atarra(UP)5.0042.86335.005260530027.52
Karvi(UP)2.5025200.205200518028.08
Mahoba(UP)1.202040.3045404560-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-8013.004700450017.50
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)960.505.96216.904125412512.24
Agra(UP)200.004.1713845.0036703650-3.42
Gangapur City(Raj)103.008.6510375.804295425014.26
Bharuasumerpur(UP)100.00177.781114.0037503750-
Aligarh(UP)70.00-6.678305.00390038502.63
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-12.53565.0038303775-9.56
Jaunpur(UP)45.00-43.751169.80423042253.93
Lucknow(UP)44.00-6.382750.00390039503.45
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)40.0014.291024.00425042503.16
Nagaram(Raj)38.0064.53759.00414040918.09
Akbarpur(UP)36.00-12.2702.40398039704.19
Rura(UP)35.50NC2885.6035003500141.38
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)27.10102.24759.304232416112.52
Lakhimpur(UP)27.00-102619.0038303800-1.03
Kasganj(UP)25.00-16.672374.2037003680-2.89
Barhaj(UP)25.00-10.711761.0043504350-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)23.50-69.25416.104220410518.67
Pilibhit(UP)19.00-51175.50424042601.80
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)17.3092.221216.604110407511.99
Etah(UP)16.0033.331304.0038003760NC
Bindki(UP)16.00-60468.70408040801.49
Fatehabad(UP)15.00251885.80407040505.71
Durgapur(WB)14.81-1.531129.3443504350-5.43
Lalsot(Raj)13.30-42.173368.904264407511.48
Shamli(UP)13.004439.00426042505.19
Achnera(UP)12.0020886.8036003600NC
Bilsi(UP)11.6036.471401.2039003800NC
Sri Madhopur(Raj)11.4025.27515.804050406017.39
Auraiya(UP)11.0022.22655.60390039003.45
Sitapur(UP)10.00-92.8612472.0034503350NC
Hardoi(UP)10.00-16.67687.5039603940-1.98
Jhijhank(UP)10.00-28.5758.0038203620-2.05
Karvi(UP)9.5018.75783.00386038756.04
Atarra(UP)9.0050652.50385038755.48
Mathura(UP)8.00NC804.0036903695-5.38
Ghatal(WB)7.00-6.67129.50420042003.70
Badayoun(UP)6.508.33630.00426042505.19
Banda(UP)6.50-27.78564.00400036759.29
Khurja(UP)6.50NC318.00420542153.83
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-84.21944.0048504800-11.01
Jalaun(UP)6.0065027.20403837259.43
Kayamganj(UP)6.00-14.29746.00382037805.82
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-14.29237.1042354230-0.12
Tundla(UP)6.00-7.691504.3036703660-3.93
Asansol(WB)5.30-3.64925.0043504350-2.25
Allahabad(UP)5.00-16.67280.00422042002.93
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC286.50423042003.80
Muradabad(UP)5.00-16.67312.0042254220-1.17
Jangipura(UP)5.0035.14110.40425042504.94
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.00NC555.5040004000-2.44
Muskara(UP)4.60-4.17111.6036803700-
Sultanpur(UP)4.5028.5797.3036803700NC
Rasda(UP)4.50NC18.0042354250-
Ballia(UP)4.00-33.33216.00422542401.81
Jhansi(UP)4.00-63.64301.803925386513.77
Khairagarh(UP)4.00NC776.40390039008.33
Charra(UP)3.80-5994.70385038300.65
Bareilly(UP)3.50-16.67146.20425042602.41
Jagnair(UP)3.5040683.80390038508.33
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.52134.2038603850-0.13
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.20-5.88466.40345033504.55
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-25249.50424542404.17
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-25236.2037003650-2.63
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.00-14.29302.004100410013.89
Mehsana(Guj)2.60-44.68193.804140390015.00
Rajkot(Guj)2.50-64.29271.204000342526.98
Chandausi(UP)2.5025633.00420042001.20
Etawah(UP)2.5025150.60390039004.00
Mainpuri(UP)2.5066.67165.1036403650-5.21
Tulsipur(UP)2.304.5521.0037253750-
Faizabad(UP)2.201057.70398039803.92
Mahoba(UP)2.1010.53546.8036403630-
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-71.43401.007000700016.67
Bangarmau(UP)2.0011.11102.70382538252.00
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-20172.1037203725-2.11
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0017.6590.70424042405.60
Bharthna(UP)2.0042.86135.5038003800-2.56
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.0033.33287.5040004000-4.76
Khatra(WB)1.6023.08276.4039003900-4.88
Fatehpur(UP)1.5025103.60402040000.50
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.50-11.76100.8037303700-4.36
Puranpur(UP)1.4016.679.20429042755.67
Nadia(WB)1.4027.2779.90440043003.53
Gurusarai(UP)1.20-33.33137.40375037505.63
Naanpara(UP)1.205041.6036003600-6.25
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC24.00391038902.89
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-66.6727.4042454235-
Gadaura(UP)1.00-33.3360.70420042005.00
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.33289.8038503850-1.91
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-5039.90364036252.25
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC12.4040604050-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.85-8.63.5639873362-
Naugarh(UP)0.70-12.568.70425042405.46
Divai(UP)0.60NC118.903900390015.04
Purwa(UP)0.60NC4.0038253925-
Buland Shahr(UP)0.60-14.29150.60421042105.25
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC3260.00950095002.15
Saharanpur(UP)38.008.572455.0090309000-3.42
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC3095.5090509050-3.31
Shamli(UP)24.0026.32660.0090509045-1.63
Etawah(UP)18.00-101115.00930092501.36
Durgapur(WB)7.20-6.49646.94984098002.50
Safdarganj(UP)6.0020124.40998099801.84
Hardoi(UP)3.30106.25198.9097909770-0.31
Pilibhit(UP)3.00-14.29275.00915042602.01
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.00NC138.40915091001.10
Pratapgarh(UP)2.502535.0010200102502.20
Allahabad(UP)2.50NC191.50980098000.41
Bharthna(UP)2.504.17145.10936093001.74
Jangipura(UP)2.40-2563.7099309925-
Banda(UP)2.00-2071.8090859000-0.49
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC118.3091509200-
Mainpuri(UP)2.00NC131.1088608680-0.89
Kasganj(UP)1.8020161.9087608750-6.41
Rudauli(UP)1.80NC161.20100009995-
Auraiya(UP)1.505037.50925093505.11
Bahraich(UP)1.5015.3847.7010350102401.77
Etah(UP)1.50-6.25122.3088508800-5.45
Kayamganj(UP)1.50NC166.90920092501.66
Bindki(UP)1.50-50109.5092709060-1.07
Fatehpur(UP)1.20NC93.0092609230-1.07
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-6033.80938093800.21
Rura(UP)1.00-33.33494.4076007600-
Gurusarai(UP)0.80NC8.809150820012.96
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2040.80111001100011.33
Muskara(UP)0.7016.6730.1090009180-1.64
Safflower
Gadag(Kar)1.00NC35.004761398461.17
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)169.5089.395138.501610516000-2.39
Gangapur City(Raj)34.80-25.481840.801030010150-4.41
Muskara(UP)15.5059.79222.5086508900-23.45
Banda(UP)15.00-40269.0091508500-11.17
Jalaun(UP)15.0020092.4094009000-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)13.00-61.761049.9094459350-29.39
Halvad(Guj)12.0015.38421.90975010025-20.73
Bangalore(Kar)10.00400401.00110001100015.79
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-33.33485.0097009700-
Mumbai(Mah)8.00-46.67230.001800018000-
Lalsot(Raj)4.6084355.5092509300-18.86
Ghatal(WB)4.00-11.11195.0065006400-24.42
Jasdan(Guj)3.70-53.75235.301550015500-1.59
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.605.88112.6094009320-
Lalitpur(UP)3.50NC336.3086008550-3.37
Sultanpur(UP)3.50337.59.6088108000-
Dhrol(Guj)3.30-2597.708595886513.84
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)2.7012.5167.0090008850-25.68
Savarkundla(Guj)2.5066.67107.401518814825-5.06
Singroli(MP)2.50-50268.4475007000-17.58
Thiruppur(TN)1.50-3.0011000--
Bangarmau(UP)1.00NC4.00907690765.53
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.80-88.57156.60900010000-30.77
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.52-44.0912.309320950043.38
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)491.80-0.3532334.0838803800-
Akola(Mah)358.00-12.044570.004100410032.26
Mehekar(Mah)330.0040.43895.0038503500-
Narsinghgarh(MP)249.00-12.086148.803860385020.63
Thandla(MP)240.09-46.7114018.1937953800-
Tuljapur(Mah)145.0039.421189.004130375116.34
Haatpipliya(MP)124.258.52363.004018325127.35
Hingoli(Kanegoan Naka)(Mah)99.001880203.003960357016.47
Khedbrahma(Guj)80.00-46.673070.004142411228.75
Khujner(MP)71.60-22.686304.304125407528.91
Mungawali(MP)67.80-78737.0041253400-
Dahod(Guj)64.2032.11690.804200410030.84
Gorakhpur(MP)57.14-37.471395.373775372521.46
Haveri(Kar)42.0016.67225.003900370020.00
Mehrauni(UP)40.00-206450.0040003500-
Aarni(Mah)36.00-72.004000-33.33
Bhanpura(MP)30.00-60.003500--
Modasa(Guj)29.70-7.19804.503800380018.75
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)18.0012.5807.004750480013.10
Kalamb(Mah)14.007536.004000355012.68
Parbhani(Mah)14.00-28.003912-26.19
Sankeshwar(Kar)12.00-62.5112.0037323730-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)10.90-11.38198.803550355022.41
Rahata(Mah)9.00-18.004000-14.25
Bangalore(Kar)5.0015071.00475048507.95
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.291544.604050402526.56
Gulabganj(MP)3.30-5621.6037003400-
Amalner(Mah)3.00-6.004000-17.65
Jalgaon(Mah)3.00-57.14137.004100365028.13
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)1.05753.3039003750-
Sunflower
Gadag(Kar)94.00944.44275.003796347712.64
Mundaragi(Kar)32.0028372.0037373864-7.41
Nargunda(Kar)13.0062.5115.0030002910-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.00NC8.00337532280.48
Published on December 18, 2019
oilseeds and edible oil